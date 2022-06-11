S16: Dekstation de Watermolen Grand Prix

CSI1* Grand Prix - 1m30 - Table A with Jump Off

Grand Prix Table A: Against the Clock with Jump-Off FEI Art. 238.2.2a-GP
June 11, 2022, 11 a.m.
Second Arena
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR RoundA Jump-Off Time
1 42
Jur Vrieling
NED
Pmf 2Join Jubilee
625 0 0 33.80
2 18
Berber Dijkman
NED
Jetset
500 0 0 35.62
3 41
Job Oldenziel
NED
It's Me
375 0 0 35.82
4 36
Eric Ten Cate
NED
Nada Van Spieveld
250 0 0 36.08
5 33
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
VDL Legodermus Pp
175 0 0 37.16
6 104
Samuel Hutton
GBR
Lolita De Laubry
137.50 0 0 37.40
7 103
Nur Tuvana Baktiroglu
TUR
Fancypina
100 0 0 37.79
8 87
Bart Haselbekke
NED
Kordon VDL
75 0 0 38.62
9 86
Lars Wigger
NED
Kaltic Ryal K.
75 0 0 38.91
10 93
Lucas Porter
USA
Kentucky N
62.50 0 0 40.39
11 69
Jodie Hall Mcateer
GBR
Fantom
62.50 0 4 33.36
12 95
Maud Wiefferink
NED
Killing Girl Gr
62.50 0 4 42.70
13 77
Eleanor Hall Mcateer
GBR
Justus Di Ca'san Giorgio
0 4 48.04
14 51
Liz Meenhuis
NED
J.Kilermo
0 4 51.77
15 59
Nina Piasecki
GER
Popeye De Tamise
1 79.47
16 57
Max van de Poll
NED
Kentucky Iii-S
1 79.61
17 64
Noëlle van der Velde
NED
Le Chic O
1 79.66
18 53
Michiel Brusse
NED
Jericho-S
1 79.83
19 25
Meike Zwartjens
NED
Piamanta V/H Zuid-Pajottenland
2 80.23
20 12
Manon Damhuis
NED
Jezus
2 80.66
21 17
Bas van der Aa
NED
Keniki
4 74.21
22 30
Suzanne Tepper
NED
VDL Quickthago
4 76.61
23 67
Robin Carey
SWE
Luicruz
4 77.77
24 105
Marcel Beukers
NED
Ireleva
4 78.24
25 10
Sanne Vermeulen
NED
Icarus Lh
4 78.38
26 35
Chris Sorensen
CAN
Don Deja Vu
4 78.67
27 27
Sven Peters
NED
Izaro
4 78.92
28 22
Alexandra Kozel
USA
Caretina
4 82.99
29 73
Conor Drain
IRL
Clementine
5 79.29
30 13
Anke-Marije de Vries
NED
Iconyc
5 83.10
31 96
Uwe Schmitz
GER
Gwendolin
5 83.12
32 78
Dries Van Der Linden
BEL
Honey Pearl
6 80.57
33 32
Kevin Beerse
NED
Kaida
7 81.14
34 76
Pim Mulder
NED
Its A Katosca Again
8 75.80
35 21
Don Willemsen
NED
Jillz Solier
8 78.54
36 7
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
Onslow
8 82.70
37 83
Robert Whitaker
GBR
Three Coynes
8 86.86
38 70
Olivia Pleysier
NED
Diador
11 81.19
39 84
Kars Bonhof
NED
For Chacco Tn
12 82.59
40 28
Derin Demirsoy
TUR
Karaldo
13 83.87
41 98
Wesley ter Harmsel
NED
Geronimo
15 85.89
42 9
Sara Jane Tracy
IRL
Kida Van De Bunnikseweg
16 82.27
43 31
Evi Wiefferink
NED
Hot Lips
19 89.83
44 45
Kim Karlsson Nijkamp
NED
Golino
28 90.70
45 89
Bart Lips
NED
Lemalia
39 97.29
6
Ginevra Ghiraldo
ITA
Nerrado Junior
ELM
1
Arthur Gustavo Da Silva
SUI
President's Daughter GH Z
ELM
72
Lorenzo Argentano
ITA
Dakota Blue Girl
RET
39
Jessie Wiefferink
NED
Hetty Van Den Hoogeweg
WD
20
Alexander Kernebeck
GER
Canice
WD