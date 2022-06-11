S16: Dekstation de Watermolen Grand Prix
CSI1* Grand Prix - 1m30 - Table A with Jump Off
Grand Prix Table A: Against the Clock with Jump-Off FEI Art. 238.2.2a-GP
June 11, 2022, 11 a.m.
Second Arena
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|RoundA
|Jump-Off
|Time
|1
|42
|
Jur Vrieling
NED
|Pmf 2Join Jubilee
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Tolan R.
|625
|0
|0
|33.80
|2
|18
|
Berber Dijkman
NED
|Jetset
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Cascarillo \ Gentleman
|500
|0
|0
|35.62
|3
|41
|
Job Oldenziel
NED
|It's Me
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Carambole
|375
|0
|0
|35.82
|4
|36
|
Eric Ten Cate
NED
|Nada Van Spieveld
- BWP
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Elvis Ter Putte \ Capital
|250
|0
|0
|36.08
|5
|33
|
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
|VDL Legodermus Pp
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2016 \ Harley VDL \ Clinton
|175
|0
|0
|37.16
|6
|104
|
Samuel Hutton
GBR
|Lolita De Laubry
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Flamenco Desemilly \ Argentinus
|137.50
|0
|0
|37.40
|7
|103
|
Nur Tuvana Baktiroglu
TUR
|Fancypina
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2010 \ Toulon \ Kroongraaf
|100
|0
|0
|37.79
|8
|87
|
Bart Haselbekke
NED
|Kordon VDL
- KWPN
Stallion \ Darkbay \ 2015 \ Glenfiddich VDL \ Kreator
|75
|0
|0
|38.62
|9
|86
|
Lars Wigger
NED
|Kaltic Ryal K.
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015
|75
|0
|0
|38.91
|10
|93
|
Lucas Porter
USA
|Kentucky N
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Carrera VDL \ Cassiano 3
|62.50
|0
|0
|40.39
|11
|69
|
Jodie Hall Mcateer
GBR
|Fantom
- AES
Gelding \ Bay \ 2009 \ Mr Visto \ Noncorde
|62.50
|0
|4
|33.36
|12
|95
|
Maud Wiefferink
NED
|Killing Girl Gr
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Arezzo VDL
|62.50
|0
|4
|42.70
|13
|77
|
Eleanor Hall Mcateer
GBR
|Justus Di Ca'san Giorgio
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Action Breaker \ Eurocommerce Berlin
|0
|4
|48.04
|14
|51
|
Liz Meenhuis
NED
|J.Kilermo
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014
|0
|4
|51.77
|15
|59
|
Nina Piasecki
GER
|Popeye De Tamise
- BWP
Stallion \ Bay \ 2015 \ Vigo D'arsouilles \ Cream On Top
|1
|79.47
|16
|57
|
Max van de Poll
NED
|Kentucky Iii-S
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Baltic VDL \ Zandor
|1
|79.61
|17
|64
|
Noëlle van der Velde
NED
|Le Chic O
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ Glenfiddich VDL \ Lux Z
|1
|79.66
|18
|53
|
Michiel Brusse
NED
|Jericho-S
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014
|1
|79.83
|19
|25
|
Meike Zwartjens
NED
|Piamanta V/H Zuid-Pajottenland
- BWP
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2015 \ Diamant De Semilly \ Hakim Ourai Vd Zeshoek
|2
|80.23
|20
|12
|
Manon Damhuis
NED
|Jezus
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014
|2
|80.66
|21
|17
|
Bas van der Aa
NED
|Keniki
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Namelus R \ Purioso
|4
|74.21
|22
|30
|
Suzanne Tepper
NED
|VDL Quickthago
- WESTF
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Quickly De Kreisker \ Numero Uno
|4
|76.61
|23
|67
|
Robin Carey
SWE
|Luicruz
- ISH
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Luidam \ Puissance
|4
|77.77
|24
|105
|
Marcel Beukers
NED
|Ireleva
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Baltic VDL \ Iroko
|4
|78.24
|25
|10
|
Sanne Vermeulen
NED
|Icarus Lh
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay (Black) \ 2013 \ Etoulon \ Voltaire
|4
|78.38
|26
|35
|
Chris Sorensen
CAN
|Don Deja Vu
- HANN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2015 \ Diacontinus \ Valentino
|4
|78.67
|27
|27
|
Sven Peters
NED
|Izaro
- BWP
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2008 \ Escudo
|4
|78.92
|28
|22
|
Alexandra Kozel
USA
|Caretina
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Cachas \ Caretello B
|4
|82.99
|29
|73
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Clementine
- AES
Mare \ Black Bay \ 2015 \ Caretino Gold \ Quintero
|5
|79.29
|30
|13
|
Anke-Marije de Vries
NED
|Iconyc
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Dexter R \ Colander
|5
|83.10
|31
|96
|
Uwe Schmitz
GER
|Gwendolin
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Dirk \ Numero Uno
|5
|83.12
|32
|78
|
Dries Van Der Linden
BEL
|Honey Pearl
- OS
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Emerald Van Het Ruytershof \ Argentinus
|6
|80.57
|33
|32
|
Kevin Beerse
NED
|Kaida
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Farezzo Du Lys \ Concorde
|7
|81.14
|34
|76
|
Pim Mulder
NED
|Its A Katosca Again
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013
|8
|75.80
|35
|21
|
Don Willemsen
NED
|Jillz Solier
- KWPN
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2014 \ Carrera VDL \ Spartacus Tn
|8
|78.54
|36
|7
|
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
|Onslow
- NRPS
Gelding \ Blackbay \ 2014
|8
|82.70
|37
|83
|
Robert Whitaker
GBR
|Three Coynes
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Argento \ Landjunge
|8
|86.86
|38
|70
|
Olivia Pleysier
NED
|Diador
- HANN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2012 \ Diarado \ Padarco
|11
|81.19
|39
|84
|
Kars Bonhof
NED
|For Chacco Tn
- WESTF
Stallion \ Bay \ 2016 \ For Pleasure \ Chacco-Blue
|12
|82.59
|40
|28
|
Derin Demirsoy
TUR
|Karaldo
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2015 \ Harley VDL \ Chin Chin
|13
|83.87
|41
|98
|
Wesley ter Harmsel
NED
|Geronimo
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Carthino Z \ Mermus R
|15
|85.89
|42
|9
|
Sara Jane Tracy
IRL
|Kida Van De Bunnikseweg
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015
|16
|82.27
|43
|31
|
Evi Wiefferink
NED
|Hot Lips
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2012 \ Ingmar
|19
|89.83
|44
|45
|
Kim Karlsson Nijkamp
NED
|Golino
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Quality Time Tn
|28
|90.70
|45
|89
|
Bart Lips
NED
|Lemalia
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2016 \ Baltic VDL \ Emilion
|39
|97.29
|6
|
Ginevra Ghiraldo
ITA
|Nerrado Junior
- HOLST
Gelding \ Grey \ 2011 \ Nerrado \ Con Air 7
|ELM
|1
|
Arthur Gustavo Da Silva
SUI
|President's Daughter GH Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ President \ Stakkato
|ELM
|72
|
Lorenzo Argentano
ITA
|Dakota Blue Girl
- OLDBG
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2011 \ Diarado \ Chacco-Blue
|RET
|39
|
Jessie Wiefferink
NED
|Hetty Van Den Hoogeweg
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2012
|WD
|20
|
Alexander Kernebeck
GER
|Canice
- MECKL
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Canoso \ Rivaldo
|WD