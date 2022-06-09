CSI Twente

S21: CSI Twente Prize

CSi2* Medium Tour - 1n40 - Table A against the clock

Table A: Against the Clock FEI Art. 238.2.1a
June 9, 2022, 9 a.m.
Main Arena
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR Faults Time
1 320
Matt Garrigan
IRL
Baccarat Du Tertre
375 0 68.33
2 204
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
Fadograaf
300 0 73.19
3 207
Gert Jan Bruggink
NED
Vigalio Sho Z
225 0 73.45
4 292
Doron Kuipers
NED
Davidguetta de Circee
150 0 74.86
5 328
Wilton Porter
USA
Whisker Eb Z
105 0 76.22
6 317
Tom Schellekens
NED
Jolet Van De Zietfort
82.50 0 76.35
7 213
Ben Maher
GBR
Point Break
60 0 77.42
8 297
Frank Schuttert
NED
Farmers Girl Hs
45 0 78.50
9 269
William Funnell
GBR
Equine America Billy Marmite
45 0 79.47
10 264
Bertram Allen
IRL
Empoli De Champloue
37.50 0 80.03
11 257
Maikel van der Vleuten
NED
O'baileyv/h Brouwershof
37.50 0 80.30
12 296
Lara Postillon
FRA
Champagne M'aurea Z
37.50 1 81.07
13 302
Britt Wiefferink
NED
Alpha VDL
1 81.78
14 306
Lars Wigger
NED
Investment
2 82.58
15 243
Linda Portychova
CZE
Copin's Boy
2 82.74
16 288
Conor Drain
IRL
Cristo
4 69.44
17 308
Bart Haselbekke
NED
Dorus
4 72.58
18 276
Quinten ter Harmsel
NED
Unicstar De Courcy
4 75.88
19 290
Rodrigo Lambre
BRA
Chalawino Ps
4 76.70
20 246
Jessie Wiefferink
NED
Jayton
4 76.81
21 218
Danine Pater
NED
Iluminaty Mbf
4 77.18
22 271
Nina Piasecki
GER
Olisco.P.
4 77.26
23 329
Anthony Philippaerts
BEL
Orchidee Van Dorperheide
4 77.35
24 280
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
Innovation
4 77.52
25 214
Ben Maher
GBR
Enjeu De Grisien
4 78.12
26 331
Anthony Philippaerts
BEL
Gydine
4 78.44
27 324
Wesley ter Harmsel
NED
Endvot
4 78.66
28 315
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
Jarocho-Blue
4 79.82
29 301
Dries Van Der Linden
BEL
Inero Z
5 81.12
30 220
Alexander Kernebeck
GER
Stakkabisa
8 69.51
31 258
Maikel van der Vleuten
NED
Icarronne-S
8 72.82
32 272
Joni Vollenberg
NED
Andiamo Van De Eijkhof Z
8 74.06
33 270
Nina Piasecki
GER
Herald Van't Ruytershof
8 74.14
34 233
Evi Wiefferink
NED
Iregina
8 77.14
35 252
Pascalle Lienesch
NED
Fermium
8 77.32
36 251
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Nova Scotia Z
8 78.61
37 223
Teddy van de Rijt
NED
Urville Z
11 83.37
38 219
Daphne van der Schaar
NED
Iceman Vds
12 74.77
39 265
Amber Fijen
NED
Dali Van 'T Prinsenveld Z
14 86.23
40 309
Bart Haselbekke
NED
John Henry
16 78.59
41 221
Don Willemsen
NED
Iron Man 111
21 89.10
42 225
Sven Peters
NED
Ugano Z
30 106.64
226
Gerco Schröder
NED
Indy
RET
234
Amke Bekhuis
NED
Igor Gph
RET
312
Samuel Hutton
GBR
Lolita De Laubry
WD