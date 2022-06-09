S21: CSI Twente Prize
CSi2* Medium Tour - 1n40 - Table A against the clock
Table A: Against the Clock FEI Art. 238.2.1a
June 9, 2022, 9 a.m.
Main Arena
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|Faults
|Time
|1
|320
|
Matt Garrigan
IRL
|Baccarat Du Tertre
- SF
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Putch Des Isles \ Indoctro
|375
|0
|68.33
|2
|204
|
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
|Fadograaf
- KWPN
Gelding \ Black \ 2010 \ Vigaro \ Quasimodo Z
|300
|0
|73.19
|3
|207
|
Gert Jan Bruggink
NED
|Vigalio Sho Z
- BWP
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Vigo D Arsouilles Stx \ Come On
|225
|0
|73.45
|4
|292
|
Doron Kuipers
NED
|Davidguetta de Circee
- SF
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Kannan*GFE \ Le Tot de Semilly
|150
|0
|74.86
|5
|328
|
Wilton Porter
USA
|Whisker Eb Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Chellano Alpha Z \ Calato Z
|105
|0
|76.22
|6
|317
|
Tom Schellekens
NED
|Jolet Van De Zietfort
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Joop III \ Padinus
|82.50
|0
|76.35
|7
|213
|
Ben Maher
GBR
|Point Break
- SWB
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Action-Breaker \ Balou Du Rouet
|60
|0
|77.42
|8
|297
|
Frank Schuttert
NED
|Farmers Girl Hs
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Aragorn W \ Ramirado
|45
|0
|78.50
|9
|269
|
William Funnell
GBR
|Equine America Billy Marmite
- AES
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013
|45
|0
|79.47
|10
|264
|
Bertram Allen
IRL
|Empoli De Champloue
- SF
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Arko \ Diamant De Semilly
|37.50
|0
|80.03
|11
|257
|
Maikel van der Vleuten
NED
|O'baileyv/h Brouwershof
- BWP
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Darco \ Contact Van De Heffinck
|37.50
|0
|80.30
|12
|296
|
Lara Postillon
FRA
|Champagne M'aurea Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Grey (Gris) \ 2010 \ Calvados Z \ Quinquin Du Valon
|37.50
|1
|81.07
|13
|302
|
Britt Wiefferink
NED
|Alpha VDL
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2005 \ Corland \ Emilion
|1
|81.78
|14
|306
|
Lars Wigger
NED
|Investment
- KWPN
Stallion \ Chestnut (Dark) \ 2013 \ Kannan \ Gelha's VDL Emilion
|2
|82.58
|15
|243
|
Linda Portychova
CZE
|Copin's Boy
- OS
Stallion \ Bay \ 2013 \ Hh Copin Van De Broy \ Levisto
|2
|82.74
|16
|288
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Cristo
- HOLST
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Cellestial \ Quantum
|4
|69.44
|17
|308
|
Bart Haselbekke
NED
|Dorus
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2008 \ Sam R \ Voltaire
|4
|72.58
|18
|276
|
Quinten ter Harmsel
NED
|Unicstar De Courcy
- SF
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2008 \ Kashmir Van Schuttershof \ Bacus De Nouvolieu
|4
|75.88
|19
|290
|
Rodrigo Lambre
BRA
|Chalawino Ps
- OS
Gelding \ Darkbay \ 2012 \ Chacco-Blue \ Lawito
|4
|76.70
|20
|246
|
Jessie Wiefferink
NED
|Jayton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014
|4
|76.81
|21
|218
|
Danine Pater
NED
|Iluminaty Mbf
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Wietvot \ Air Jordan
|4
|77.18
|22
|271
|
Nina Piasecki
GER
|Olisco.P.
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay (Braun Grey) \ 2014
|4
|77.26
|23
|329
|
Anthony Philippaerts
BEL
|Orchidee Van Dorperheide
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Elvis Ter Putte \ Calypso D'herbiers
|4
|77.35
|24
|280
|
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
|Innovation
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Dantos \ Now Or Never M
|4
|77.52
|25
|214
|
Ben Maher
GBR
|Enjeu De Grisien
Stallion \ Bay(Bai) \ 2014 \ Toulon \ Andiamo
|4
|78.12
|26
|331
|
Anthony Philippaerts
BEL
|Gydine
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2011
|4
|78.44
|27
|324
|
Wesley ter Harmsel
NED
|Endvot
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2009 \ Wietvot \ Karandasj
|4
|78.66
|28
|315
|
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
|Jarocho-Blue
- KWPN
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Boss
|4
|79.82
|29
|301
|
Dries Van Der Linden
BEL
|Inero Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013
|5
|81.12
|30
|220
|
Alexander Kernebeck
GER
|Stakkabisa
- OS
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Stakkatol \ Canabis Z
|8
|69.51
|31
|258
|
Maikel van der Vleuten
NED
|Icarronne-S
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Carrera VDL \ Lord Z
|8
|72.82
|32
|272
|
Joni Vollenberg
NED
|Andiamo Van De Eijkhof Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Andiamo Z \ Vigaro
|8
|74.06
|33
|270
|
Nina Piasecki
GER
|Herald Van't Ruytershof
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2007 \ Lord Z \ Diamant De Semilly
|8
|74.14
|34
|233
|
Evi Wiefferink
NED
|Iregina
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2013 \ Elton John \ Quattro
|8
|77.14
|35
|252
|
Pascalle Lienesch
NED
|Fermium
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2010 \ Andretti S \ Osmium
|8
|77.32
|36
|251
|
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|Nova Scotia Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Nabab De Reve \ Lux Z
|8
|78.61
|37
|223
|
Teddy van de Rijt
NED
|Urville Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Ukato \ Crown Z
|11
|83.37
|38
|219
|
Daphne van der Schaar
NED
|Iceman Vds
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2013
|12
|74.77
|39
|265
|
Amber Fijen
NED
|Dali Van 'T Prinsenveld Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Diamant De Semilly
|14
|86.23
|40
|309
|
Bart Haselbekke
NED
|John Henry
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014
|16
|78.59
|41
|221
|
Don Willemsen
NED
|Iron Man 111
- BWP
Gelding \ Grey \ 2008 \ Chatman \ Capitol I
|21
|89.10
|42
|225
|
Sven Peters
NED
|Ugano Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Untouched \ Calvaro F.C.
|30
|106.64
|226
|
Gerco Schröder
NED
|Indy
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Chacco-Blue \ Kojak
|RET
|234
|
Amke Bekhuis
NED
|Igor Gph
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Harley VDL \ Crawford 5
|RET
|312
|
Samuel Hutton
GBR
|Lolita De Laubry
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Flamenco Desemilly \ Argentinus
|WD