CSI Ommen

S03: Hendrik Jan Schuttert Sporthorses Prize

CSI1* Medium Tour - 1.30m against the clock

Table A: Against the Clock FEI Art. 238.2.1a
July 7, 2022, 8 a.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR Faults Time
1 46
Alexander Housen
BEL
Chacera
281.25 0 61.49
1 189
Pim Mulder
NED
Jacky
281.25 0 61.49
3 51
Estelle Slingerland
NED
Fabulous
187.50 0 62.31
4 163
Henk Frederiks
NED
Kornuit Vdp
125 0 65.37
5 248
Leon Thijssen
NED
Habab
87.50 0 65.62
6 168
Quinten ter Harmsel
NED
Frizzle Zizzle
68.75 0 65.64
7 37
Berber Dijkman
NED
Koekoek's Cornet
50 0 65.93
8 5
Barbara Schnieper
SUI
Enfin Des Bles
37.50 0 66.86
9 80
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
VDL Legodermus Pp
37.50 0 67.20
10 113
Patrick Stühlmeyer
GER
Coblue Ps Old
31.25 0 69.86
11 101
Janine van den Berg - Ten Kate
NED
Lutalo Tk
31.25 0 69.91
12 104
Yannick Janssen van Grunsven
NED
Eloma's Blue SFN
31.25 0 70.87
13 155
Nicole Wyser
SUI
Arabeska Asm
15 0 72.30
14 18
Sanne Vermeulen
NED
Icarus Lh
15 0 72.35
15 218
Jort Knobben
NED
Lord Blue
15 0 73.24
16 152
Caroline Müller
GER
Lord Of Farming
15 0 74.86
17 44
Gerlinde de Boer
NED
Kywyan Toltien
15 0 75.07
18 34
Alex David Gill
GBR
VDL Kelton
15 0 75.19
19 235
Julia Schacht
GER
Liamar
15 0 75.70
20 181
Conor Drain
IRL
Covehill Charlie
15 0 76.02
21 115
Patrick Lemmen
NED
Luigi U.B.
15 0 76.11
22 12
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
Onslow
15 0 77.32
23 109
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
Kadorena SFN
15 0 78.71
24 74
Evi Wiefferink
NED
Hot Lips
0 79.20
25 191
Dominique Hafkamp
NED
Havenda
0 79.60
26 247
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Quidessa Vg
0 80.18
27 223
Lennart Van Vlaenderen
BEL
Principessa Van De 3 Leien
0 80.24
28 1
Gustav Christian Jacobsen
DEN
Lorielle 2
1 81.17
29 180
Tonny Leeuwen
NED
Laloma
1 81.20
30 197
Frank Schuttert
NED
Panama Van 'T Roosakker
1 81.49
31 11
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
Lipyrusa H
1 81.72
32 77
Kevin Beerse
NED
Kaida
1 81.95
33 154
Rene Dittmer
GER
Grardje
2 82.16
34 198
Frank Schuttert
NED
Luckey Sr Z
2 82.35
35 62
Emilia Kerimaa
FIN
Kendall
3 83.15
36 135
Maxime van Andel
NED
Cabelensky Z
3 83.27
37 17
Daan van Geel
NED
Kalimero Sih
4 64.52
38 87
Eric Ten Cate
NED
Prima Donna van T Roosakker
4 64.87
39 149
Anne Bakker
NED
My Precious Diamond Z
4 67.69
40 229
Maud Wiefferink
NED
Killing Girl Gr
4 70.42
41 184
Emma Sophia Spanko
CZE
Electric Lady
4 71.47
42 182
Conor Drain
IRL
Clementine
4 71.84
43 124
Nele Harms
GER
Rexano Z
4 72.22
44 95
Josephine Christian Jacobsen
DEN
Dakar
4 72.81
45 215
Bart Haselbekke
NED
John Henry
4 74.39
46 249
Don Willemsen
NED
Jillz Solier
4 74.77
47 246
Lindsey Lebens
NED
Diamantina D
4 74.97
48 208
Mark van den Top
NED
Colombo
4 75.01
49 59
Lysanne Kruizinga
NED
Legendster
4 75.97
50 230
Audra Buehler
USA
Emilio Km
4 76.19
51 145
Nina Houtzager
NED
Juliette
4 76.79
52 53
Meike Zwartjens
NED
Piamanta V/H Zuid-Pajottenland
4 77.66
53 105
Yannick Janssen van Grunsven
NED
Jambo
4 78.30
54 232
Luisa Bahrs
GER
Edeka's La Vue
4 78.33
55 196
Rachel Gredley
IRL
Alicante Z
4 78.87
56 83
Holger Wulschner
GER
Jarezzo
4 80.57
57 165
Marilyn Vorsselmans
BEL
Evolution Av Z
4 84.22
58 200
Regina Leeuwen
NED
Lavona Hbc
4 84.60
59 49
Mohamed Almalki
KSA
Wilander
5 85.25
60 118
Klaas Mostert
NED
General Darco
5 85.73
61 32
Alex David Gill
GBR
VDL Liamant W
6 82.32
62 211
Roy Weel
NED
Kirymanjaro Fortuna
6 83.00
63 173
Bobbi Hulsenbeck
NED
Orlando Van't Nederhof
7 83.78
64 199
Tara van der Leegte
NED
VDL Groep Ina-Zeldenrust
7 83.82
65 204
Britt Schaper
NED
Guidam Sohn The Second Z
7 83.87
66 43
Daphne van den Berg
NED
Ivanho Tk
8 61.56
67 25
Stan Schillemans
NED
Djampassi Du Vlist Z
8 72.57
68 30
Laura Slager
NED
Jupiler
8 74.05
69 85
Victoria Delville-Cutts
GBR
Larey V/D Hees
8 75.74
70 133
Maxime van Andel
NED
Kwantchi
8 76.60
71 122
Daniëlle Holterman
NED
Ibiza
8 84.35
72 78
Kevin Beerse
NED
Lemonade Van De Eenhoorn
9 81.04
73 213
Bart van der Maat
NED
Little Dance W
9 85.62
74 172
Bobbi Hulsenbeck
NED
Ibalia
11 87.95
75 26
Stan Schillemans
NED
Arthur Vdb
12 69.14
76 176
Johan Worst
NED
Good Luckkey Sr
12 73.25
77 146
Nina Houtzager
NED
Fonia Again
12 79.30
78 24
Manon Damhuis
NED
High Score
12 84.54
79 210
Roy Weel
NED
Quickstar Vd Zwartbleshoeve
12 88.16
80 240
Wesley ter Harmsel
NED
Geronimo
12 88.26
81 47
Alexander Housen
BEL
Diarados Black Diamond
13 85.22
82 231
Audra Buehler
USA
Clinton
14 86.71
83 71
Ties Rothstegge
NED
Ivar
16 84.44
84 96
Franklin Posmus
NED
Caen Rose Z
17 85.57
85 166
Lynn Eggink
NED
Havanne Van De Noordheuvel
17 89.66
86 171
Constanze Klokkers
GER
Quentina 13
21 97.02
87 244
Lindsey Lebens
NED
Q-Elvis Presley Hh
24 100.56
88 76
Kevin Gielen
BEL
Luna Van De Zeilhoek
33 101.08
23
Manon Damhuis
NED
Jezus
ELM
242
Wilton Porter
USA
Janacek D
WD