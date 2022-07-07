S03: Hendrik Jan Schuttert Sporthorses Prize
CSI1* Medium Tour - 1.30m against the clock
Table A: Against the Clock FEI Art. 238.2.1a
July 7, 2022, 8 a.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|Faults
|Time
|1
|46
|
Alexander Housen
BEL
|Chacera
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Harley
|281.25
|0
|61.49
|1
|189
|
Pim Mulder
NED
|Jacky
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Tinka's Boy \ Cor De La Bryere
|281.25
|0
|61.49
|3
|51
|
Estelle Slingerland
NED
|Fabulous
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay (Dark) \ 2010 \ Harley \ Colandro
|187.50
|0
|62.31
|4
|163
|
Henk Frederiks
NED
|Kornuit Vdp
- KWPN
Gelding \ Dark Bay \ 2015 \ Contendro I \ Ukato
|125
|0
|65.37
|5
|248
|
Leon Thijssen
NED
|Habab
- KWPN
Mare \ chestnut \ 2012 \ Nabab de Reve \ Lancelot
|87.50
|0
|65.62
|6
|168
|
Quinten ter Harmsel
NED
|Frizzle Zizzle
- KWPN
Mare \ Other \ 2010
|68.75
|0
|65.64
|7
|37
|
Berber Dijkman
NED
|Koekoek's Cornet
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky
|50
|0
|65.93
|8
|5
|
Barbara Schnieper
SUI
|Enfin Des Bles
- SF
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Von Chacco Ixe \ Metteur
|37.50
|0
|66.86
|9
|80
|
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
|VDL Legodermus Pp
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2016 \ Harley VDL \ Clinton
|37.50
|0
|67.20
|10
|113
|
Patrick Stühlmeyer
GER
|Coblue Ps Old
- OS
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ Cornet Colbert \ Chacco-Blue
|31.25
|0
|69.86
|11
|101
|
Janine van den Berg - Ten Kate
NED
|Lutalo Tk
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2016 \ Dallas \ Karandasj
|31.25
|0
|69.91
|12
|104
|
Yannick Janssen van Grunsven
NED
|Eloma's Blue SFN
- KWPN
Stallion \ Grey \ 2009 \ Mr. Blue \ Tygo
|31.25
|0
|70.87
|13
|155
|
Nicole Wyser
SUI
|Arabeska Asm
- BAD-WÜ
Mare \ Bay (Dark) \ 2014 \ Dobel's Araconit \ Fleetwood
|15
|0
|72.30
|14
|18
|
Sanne Vermeulen
NED
|Icarus Lh
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay (Black) \ 2013 \ Etoulon \ Voltaire
|15
|0
|72.35
|15
|218
|
Jort Knobben
NED
|Lord Blue
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Indoctro
|15
|0
|73.24
|16
|152
|
Caroline Müller
GER
|Lord Of Farming
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2016 \ Balou Du Rouet \ Clinton
|15
|0
|74.86
|17
|44
|
Gerlinde de Boer
NED
|Kywyan Toltien
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015
|15
|0
|75.07
|18
|34
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|VDL Kelton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Bubalu VDL \ Corland
|15
|0
|75.19
|19
|235
|
Julia Schacht
GER
|Liamar
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Etoulon \ Indoctro
|15
|0
|75.70
|20
|181
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Covehill Charlie
- ISH
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ Emerald
|15
|0
|76.02
|21
|115
|
Patrick Lemmen
NED
|Luigi U.B.
- SSW
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014
|15
|0
|76.11
|22
|12
|
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
|Onslow
- NRPS
Gelding \ Blackbay \ 2014
|15
|0
|77.32
|23
|109
|
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
|Kadorena SFN
- NRPS
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Daloxe Corton D.N \ Royal Highness
|15
|0
|78.71
|24
|74
|
Evi Wiefferink
NED
|Hot Lips
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2012 \ Ingmar
|0
|79.20
|25
|191
|
Dominique Hafkamp
NED
|Havenda
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2012
|0
|79.60
|26
|247
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|Quidessa Vg
- BWP
Mare \ grey \ 2016 \ Leandro Vg \ Cicero van Paemel Z
|0
|80.18
|27
|223
|
Lennart Van Vlaenderen
BEL
|Principessa Van De 3 Leien
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Nabab De Rêve \ Ahorn Z
|0
|80.24
|28
|1
|
Gustav Christian Jacobsen
DEN
|Lorielle 2
- WESTF
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2008 \ Lordanos
|1
|81.17
|29
|180
|
Tonny Leeuwen
NED
|Laloma
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2016 \ Hermantico
|1
|81.20
|30
|197
|
Frank Schuttert
NED
|Panama Van 'T Roosakker
- BWP
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Echo Van T Spieveld \ Kashmir Van Schuttershof
|1
|81.49
|31
|11
|
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
|Lipyrusa H
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Grand Slam
|1
|81.72
|32
|77
|
Kevin Beerse
NED
|Kaida
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Farezzo Du Lys \ Concorde
|1
|81.95
|33
|154
|
Rene Dittmer
GER
|Grardje
- AES
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Genius \ Heartbreaker
|2
|82.16
|34
|198
|
Frank Schuttert
NED
|Luckey Sr Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ L'arc De Triomphe \ Quick Star
|2
|82.35
|35
|62
|
Emilia Kerimaa
FIN
|Kendall
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015
|3
|83.15
|36
|135
|
Maxime van Andel
NED
|Cabelensky Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Harley VDL
|3
|83.27
|37
|17
|
Daan van Geel
NED
|Kalimero Sih
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015
|4
|64.52
|38
|87
|
Eric Ten Cate
NED
|Prima Donna van T Roosakker
- BWP
Mare \ chestnut \ 2015 \ Comme Il Faut 5 \ Echo van T Spieveld
|4
|64.87
|39
|149
|
Anne Bakker
NED
|My Precious Diamond Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Dark Bay \ 2015 \ Mylord Carthago*Hn
|4
|67.69
|40
|229
|
Maud Wiefferink
NED
|Killing Girl Gr
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Arezzo VDL
|4
|70.42
|41
|184
|
Emma Sophia Spanko
CZE
|Electric Lady
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2009 \ Lord Z \ Clinton
|4
|71.47
|42
|182
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Clementine
- AES
Mare \ Black Bay \ 2015 \ Caretino Gold \ Quintero
|4
|71.84
|43
|124
|
Nele Harms
GER
|Rexano Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Rex Z \ Voltaire
|4
|72.22
|44
|95
|
Josephine Christian Jacobsen
DEN
|Dakar
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2003 \ Utrillo Z \ Darco
|4
|72.81
|45
|215
|
Bart Haselbekke
NED
|John Henry
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014
|4
|74.39
|46
|249
|
Don Willemsen
NED
|Jillz Solier
- KWPN
Mare \ other \ 2014 \ Carrera VDL \ Spartacus Tn
|4
|74.77
|47
|246
|
Lindsey Lebens
NED
|Diamantina D
- SCSL
Mare \ Bay (Bai Fonce) \ 2011 \ Diamant De Semilly \ Carolus
|4
|74.97
|48
|208
|
Mark van den Top
NED
|Colombo
- ZANG
Stallion \ Bay \ 2008 \ Casall \ Carthago Z
|4
|75.01
|49
|59
|
Lysanne Kruizinga
NED
|Legendster
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2016
|4
|75.97
|50
|230
|
Audra Buehler
USA
|Emilio Km
- CH
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Ekimov Sitte \ Joly St. Hubert
|4
|76.19
|51
|145
|
Nina Houtzager
NED
|Juliette
- KWPN
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2014 \ Dantos \ Conterno Grande
|4
|76.79
|52
|53
|
Meike Zwartjens
NED
|Piamanta V/H Zuid-Pajottenland
- BWP
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2015 \ Diamant De Semilly \ Hakim Ourai Vd Zeshoek
|4
|77.66
|53
|105
|
Yannick Janssen van Grunsven
NED
|Jambo
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Tornesch 1042 \ Heartbreaker
|4
|78.30
|54
|232
|
Luisa Bahrs
GER
|Edeka's La Vue
- OLDBG
Mare \ Lightbay \ 2008 \ Ludwig Von Bayern \ Acord II
|4
|78.33
|55
|196
|
Rachel Gredley
IRL
|Alicante Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Dark Brown \ 2011 \ Air Jordan Z \ Darco
|4
|78.87
|56
|83
|
Holger Wulschner
GER
|Jarezzo
- KWPN
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Arezzo VDL \ Papillion
|4
|80.57
|57
|165
|
Marilyn Vorsselmans
BEL
|Evolution Av Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ El Salvador \ Chippendale Z
|4
|84.22
|58
|200
|
Regina Leeuwen
NED
|Lavona Hbc
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2016 \ Gullit Hbc \ Alicante
|4
|84.60
|59
|49
|
Mohamed Almalki
KSA
|Wilander
Stallion \ Bay \ 2010 \ Warrant \ A Pikachu De Muze
|5
|85.25
|60
|118
|
Klaas Mostert
NED
|General Darco
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2011 \ Darco \ Cantos
|5
|85.73
|61
|32
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|VDL Liamant W
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay (Dark) \ 2016 \ Diamant De Semilly \ Heartbreaker
|6
|82.32
|62
|211
|
Roy Weel
NED
|Kirymanjaro Fortuna
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2015 \ Grand Slam \ Canturano
|6
|83.00
|63
|173
|
Bobbi Hulsenbeck
NED
|Orlando Van't Nederhof
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Bisquet Balou Van De Mispelaer \ Indorado
|7
|83.78
|64
|199
|
Tara van der Leegte
NED
|VDL Groep Ina-Zeldenrust
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut (Thick \ 2013 \ Indoctro \ VDL Radisson
|7
|83.82
|65
|204
|
Britt Schaper
NED
|Guidam Sohn The Second Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Guidam Sohn \ Indoctro
|7
|83.87
|66
|43
|
Daphne van den Berg
NED
|Ivanho Tk
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Harley \ Karandasj
|8
|61.56
|67
|25
|
Stan Schillemans
NED
|Djampassi Du Vlist Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ D'avo's Ducarlos \ Pinon Patriot
|8
|72.57
|68
|30
|
Laura Slager
NED
|Jupiler
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014
|8
|74.05
|69
|85
|
Victoria Delville-Cutts
GBR
|Larey V/D Hees
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2016 \ Harley VDL \ Goodtimes
|8
|75.74
|70
|133
|
Maxime van Andel
NED
|Kwantchi
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ F One Usa \ Hors La Loi II
|8
|76.60
|71
|122
|
Daniëlle Holterman
NED
|Ibiza
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay (Dark) \ 2013 \ Dallas
|8
|84.35
|72
|78
|
Kevin Beerse
NED
|Lemonade Van De Eenhoorn
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2016 \ Hermitage VDL \ Namelus R
|9
|81.04
|73
|213
|
Bart van der Maat
NED
|Little Dance W
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Stakkato Gold \ Carolus H
|9
|85.62
|74
|172
|
Bobbi Hulsenbeck
NED
|Ibalia
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Berlin \ Indoctro
|11
|87.95
|75
|26
|
Stan Schillemans
NED
|Arthur Vdb
- ISH
Gelding \ Grey \ 2011 \ Castello Vdb Z \ Lordanos
|12
|69.14
|76
|176
|
Johan Worst
NED
|Good Luckkey Sr
- HOLST
Mare \ Grey \ 2014
|12
|73.25
|77
|146
|
Nina Houtzager
NED
|Fonia Again
- KWPN
Mare \ Black Bay \ 2010 \ Lucky Boy \ Burggraaf Nv
|12
|79.30
|78
|24
|
Manon Damhuis
NED
|High Score
- KWPN
Gelding \ Black Bay \ 2012 \ Namelus R \ Indoctro
|12
|84.54
|79
|210
|
Roy Weel
NED
|Quickstar Vd Zwartbleshoeve
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ Stakkato Gold
|12
|88.16
|80
|240
|
Wesley ter Harmsel
NED
|Geronimo
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Carthino Z \ Mermus R
|12
|88.26
|81
|47
|
Alexander Housen
BEL
|Diarados Black Diamond
- HANN
Gelding \ Black \ 2011 \ Diarado \ Glorial
|13
|85.22
|82
|231
|
Audra Buehler
USA
|Clinton
- OS
Gelding \ Grey \ 2008 \ Clinton H
|14
|86.71
|83
|71
|
Ties Rothstegge
NED
|Ivar
- KWPN
Gelding \ Dark Bay \ 2013 \ Montender 2
|16
|84.44
|84
|96
|
Franklin Posmus
NED
|Caen Rose Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Carrera VDL \ Verdi Tn
|17
|85.57
|85
|166
|
Lynn Eggink
NED
|Havanne Van De Noordheuvel
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2007 \ Verdi Tn
|17
|89.66
|86
|171
|
Constanze Klokkers
GER
|Quentina 13
- BAD-WÜ
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Quintender 2 \ Coriograf B
|21
|97.02
|87
|244
|
Lindsey Lebens
NED
|Q-Elvis Presley Hh
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ Elvis Ter Putte \ Upsilon Vd Heffinck
|24
|100.56
|88
|76
|
Kevin Gielen
BEL
|Luna Van De Zeilhoek
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2016
|33
|101.08
|23
|
Manon Damhuis
NED
|Jezus
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014
|ELM
|242
|
Wilton Porter
USA
|Janacek D
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Quasimodo Vd Molendreef \ Q. Breitling Ls
|WD