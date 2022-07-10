S15: Van Grunsven Groep Prize
CSI3* Medium Tour - 1.40m against the clock
Table A: Against the Clock FEI Art. 238.2.1a
July 10, 2022, 9 a.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|Faults
|Time
|1
|434
|
Pim Mulder
NED
|Hiarma
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey (Born Blac \ 2012 \ Ultimo \ Odermus
|500
|0
|54.67
|2
|401
|
William Funnell
GBR
|Equine America Billy Mccain
- AES
Gelding \ grey \ 2008 \ Cevin Z \ Cruising
|400
|0
|56.12
|3
|443
|
Mathijs van Asten
NED
|Chacco's Cherry Ps
- OS
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Chacco-Blue \ Charity
|300
|0
|56.77
|4
|333
|
Alexander Housen
BEL
|Rockwell Rc
- ISH
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Kannan
|200
|0
|56.85
|5
|388
|
Maximilian Lill
GER
|Van Halen Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Vigo D Arsouilles Stx \ Canturo
|140
|0
|57.12
|6
|470
|
Wesley de Boer
NED
|Sisi
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay (Dark) \ 2013 \ Baltic VDL \ Cantos
|110
|0
|57.47
|7
|392
|
Loewie Joppen
NED
|Osiris Fz
Stallion \ Bay \ 2013 \ Dallas \ Acodetto
|80
|0
|58.54
|8
|380
|
Patrick Stühlmeyer
GER
|Dikanno Ps
- OS
Gelding \ other \ 2014 \ Diarado'S Boy Z \ Kannan
|60
|0
|59.16
|9
|432
|
Pim Mulder
NED
|Ibylle
- KWPN
Mare \ Darkby \ 2013
|60
|0
|59.29
|10
|436
|
Philipp Weishaupt
GER
|Che Fantastica
- OLDBG
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2009 \ Check In 2 \ Pablo
|50
|0
|64.96
|11
|354
|
Gaj Riossa
SLO
|Jerome
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Berlin \ Quality Time
|50
|0
|64.99
|12
|394
|
Manuel Fernandez Saro
ESP
|Ezilis Du Mesnil
- SF
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Qlassic Bois Margot \ Tinka's Boy
|50
|0
|66.80
|13
|326
|
Berber Dijkman
NED
|Georgia Balia Nl
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2011 \ Quasimodo Vd Molendreef \ Lux Z
|0
|68.17
|14
|340
|
Remco Been
NED
|Balou Van Het Molenhof Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ bay \ 2009 \ Berlin \ Grand Pilot I \ Farida van het Molenhof
|4
|59.61
|15
|347
|
Giampiero Garofalo
ITA
|Catoki's Cornet
- WESTF
Stallion \ Bay \ 2012 \ Catoki \ Cornet Obolensky
|4
|62.57
|16
|412
|
Kathrin Müller
GER
|Conan 44
Gelding \ Bay \ 2008 \ Con Sherry \ Kolibri
|4
|63.20
|17
|317
|
Karim Elzoghby
EGY
|Lexus Van De Laren Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Le Diamant Horta \ Bamako de Muze
|4
|66.81
|18
|424
|
Leon Thijssen
NED
|Indivar
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2013 \ Bubalu VDL \ Cardento 933
|4
|68.53
|19
|378
|
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
|Exploit Go
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2009 \ Lupicor \ Indoctro
|4
|69.44
|20
|459
|
Tom Schellekens
NED
|Isabel
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Captain Cooper \ Non Stop 1590
|8
|58.40
|21
|311
|
Manon van der Sluis
NED
|Double Dutch
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2008 \ Zurich \ Chellano Z
|8
|63.33
|22
|426
|
Leon Thijssen
NED
|Zeppe Blue
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2011 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Casantos
|12
|61.12