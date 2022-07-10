CSI Ommen

S15: Van Grunsven Groep Prize

CSI3* Medium Tour - 1.40m against the clock

Table A: Against the Clock FEI Art. 238.2.1a
July 10, 2022, 9 a.m.
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR Faults Time
1 434
Pim Mulder
NED
Hiarma
500 0 54.67
2 401
William Funnell
GBR
Equine America Billy Mccain
400 0 56.12
3 443
Mathijs van Asten
NED
Chacco's Cherry Ps
300 0 56.77
4 333
Alexander Housen
BEL
Rockwell Rc
200 0 56.85
5 388
Maximilian Lill
GER
Van Halen Z
140 0 57.12
6 470
Wesley de Boer
NED
Sisi
110 0 57.47
7 392
Loewie Joppen
NED
Osiris Fz
80 0 58.54
8 380
Patrick Stühlmeyer
GER
Dikanno Ps
60 0 59.16
9 432
Pim Mulder
NED
Ibylle
60 0 59.29
10 436
Philipp Weishaupt
GER
Che Fantastica
50 0 64.96
11 354
Gaj Riossa
SLO
Jerome
50 0 64.99
12 394
Manuel Fernandez Saro
ESP
Ezilis Du Mesnil
50 0 66.80
13 326
Berber Dijkman
NED
Georgia Balia Nl
0 68.17
14 340
Remco Been
NED
Balou Van Het Molenhof Z
4 59.61
15 347
Giampiero Garofalo
ITA
Catoki's Cornet
4 62.57
16 412
Kathrin Müller
GER
Conan 44
4 63.20
17 317
Karim Elzoghby
EGY
Lexus Van De Laren Z
4 66.81
18 424
Leon Thijssen
NED
Indivar
4 68.53
19 378
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
Exploit Go
4 69.44
20 459
Tom Schellekens
NED
Isabel
8 58.40
21 311
Manon van der Sluis
NED
Double Dutch
8 63.33
22 426
Leon Thijssen
NED
Zeppe Blue
12 61.12