S10: Rietdekkersbedrijf Dekker Prize
CSI2* Bronze Tour - Two Phase A+A, 1m35 - Qualifier for S20
Two Phase: A + A, Both Phases Against the Clock FEI Art. 274.1.5.3
July 22, 2022, 12:55 p.m.
Jantje Broek-Dekker Arena
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|1st Phase
|2nd Phase
|Total
|Time
|1
|226
|
Pim Mulder
NED
|Powderpuff
- BWP
Mare \ grey \ 2015 \ Vingino \ Santander H \ It'S Super Girl
|500
|0
|0
|0
|24.20
|2
|104
|
Daan Van Geel
NED
|Kahlua-Carmen
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ F One Usa \ Bacardi VDL \ Gigi-Carmen
|400
|0
|0
|0
|25.20
|3
|172
|
Doron Kuipers
NED
|Kerswin van 't Roosakker
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2010 \ Echo van T Spieveld \ Diamant de Semilly \ Hiamant van 't Roosakker
|300
|0
|0
|0
|25.32
|4
|83
|
Bas Moerings
NED
|Kivinia
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ I M Special de Muze \ Calido I \ Favinia
|200
|0
|0
|0
|25.36
|5
|119
|
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
|Impala D'Oase
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013
|140
|0
|0
|0
|26.93
|6
|206
|
Mart Ijland
NED
|Kedgwick
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Bamako de Muze \ Lux Z \ U.Praline
|110
|0
|0
|0
|27.45
|7
|64
|
Rutger Gieske
NED
|Jacuno
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Numero Uno \ Indoctro \ Toblesse Obliga
|80
|0
|0
|0
|27.47
|8
|113
|
Kristýna Schütte
CZE
|Constakko'S Boy
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Canstakko \ Quantum \ Why Not K
|60
|0
|0
|0
|27.75
|9
|47
|
Saeed Moh'd Al Maazmi
UAE
|Passion Vd Donkhoeve
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015
|60
|0
|0
|0
|27.78
|10
|124
|
Suzanne Tepper
NED
|VDL Quickthago
- WESTF
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Quickly de Kreisker \ Numero Uno \ Winning Girl
|50
|0
|0
|0
|27.82
|11
|95
|
Mans Thijssen
NED
|Happy
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Otangelo \ Ovatio \ Urvatio
|50
|0
|0
|0
|28.30
|11
|217
|
Pam Nieuwenhuis
NED
|Bertha 10
- OLDBG
Mare \ Bay \ 2010 \ Balou de Rouet Z \ Argentinus \ Goldtina
|50
|0
|0
|0
|28.30
|13
|85
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|VDL Kelton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Bubalu VDL \ Corland \ Gina
|40
|0
|0
|0
|28.59
|14
|228
|
Meike Zwartjens
NED
|Twindam Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Twister de La Pomme \ Landwind II \ Roselle
|40
|0
|0
|0
|28.96
|15
|160
|
Evie Marie Denton
GBR
|Indigo
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013
|40
|0
|0
|0
|29.71
|16
|26
|
Julian De Boer
NED
|Creme de La Creme Z
- ZANG
Stallion \ Other \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Carthago Z \ Cara Mia Z
|40
|0
|0
|0
|30.03
|17
|92
|
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
|Onslow
- NRPS
Gelding \ Other \ 2014 \ \ \ Vedette
|0
|0
|0
|30.26
|18
|50
|
Glenn Knoester
NED
|Jillz E.B.
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Jamal Vd Heffinck \ Lucky Boy \ Cascado E.B.
|0
|0
|0
|30.32
|19
|137
|
Julia Houtzager-Kayser
AUT
|Kantibes
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Hunters Scendro \ Numero Uno \ Vantibes
|0
|0
|0
|30.54
|20
|177
|
Berber Dijkman
NED
|Jolie F
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2014
|0
|0
|0
|31.52
|21
|60
|
Ellen Kenny
IRL
|Champion-U
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Casall \ \ Luciana U
|0
|0
|0
|31.97
|22
|56
|
Henk Frederiks
NED
|I Love You Again
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Carusso La Silla \ Burggraaf Nv \ Thenk You Utopia
|0
|0
|0
|33.47
|23
|107
|
Matt Garrigan
IRL
|Cloudless 2
- HOLST
Mare \ Grey \ 2011 \ Clarimo \ Acobat 2 \ Susse
|0
|0
|0
|34.60
|24
|168
|
Ismail Osama El Borai
EGY
|One in a Million
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2014
|0
|0
|0
|35.38
|25
|221
|
Sevil Sabanci
TUR
|S.I.E.C. Coco Landa
- OS
Gelding \ Bay \ 2010 \ Corat \ Corlando \ Corlanda 14
|0
|2
|2
|39.09
|26
|141
|
Albert Zoer
NED
|Jackpot
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Heartbreaker \ Azolinn
|0
|4
|4
|23.72
|27
|76
|
Max Van de Poll
NED
|Kentucky Iii-S
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Baltic VDL \ Zandor \ Gambia-S
|0
|4
|4
|27.40
|28
|53
|
Maaike Ten Berg-Bijlsma
NED
|Godess Hero Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Glasgow W Vh Merelsnest \ Heartbreaker \ Ratina
|0
|4
|4
|27.97
|29
|88
|
Maud Wiefferink
NED
|Kalie S
- KWPN
Gelding \ Other \ 2015
|0
|4
|4
|28.42
|30
|71
|
Gerd-Jan Horsmans
NED
|Joker Es
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Falaise de Muze \ Caritano Z \ Ciao Bella Z
|0
|4
|4
|29.14
|31
|192
|
Hanneke Mulderij
NED
|Diesel
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2008 \ Canturano \ Lbh Calvados \ Trendy Z.G
|0
|4
|4
|29.30
|32
|45
|
Rianne Visscher
NED
|Jaistannie
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2014
|0
|4
|4
|29.31
|33
|189
|
Karl Brocks
GER
|Player van de Molenberg
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Otangelo \ Darco \ M Titty 7 de Laubry
|0
|4
|4
|29.47
|34
|34
|
Michael Greeve
NED
|Watermill Art SFN
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Connect \ Carambole \ Fanessa
|0
|4
|4
|30.22
|35
|128
|
Bianca Rüscher
AUT
|Urville Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Ukato \ Crown Z \ Catlin Z
|0
|4
|4
|30.27
|36
|59
|
Mareille Van Geel-Schroder
NED
|Jip
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014
|0
|4
|4
|30.51
|37
|181
|
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|Nova Scotia Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Nabab de Reve \ Lux Z \ U. Praline
|0
|4
|4
|30.86
|38
|143
|
Maxime Van Andel
NED
|Jelita C
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Etoulon \ Guidam \ Annelita C
|0
|4
|4
|31.55
|39
|134
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|C. Kulottie W Z
- ZANG
Mare \ bay \ 2015 \ Comme Il Faut \ Mikke’S Mandy \ Vuklahoma W
|0
|4
|4
|32.32
|40
|1
|
Marc Houtzager
NED
|Cabelensky Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Harley \ D'Odessa R&D
|0
|8
|8
|32.19
|41
|103
|
Meshal Alandas
KSA
|Marco V
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2010 \ Lord Z \ Corofino \ P.Corofina Texel
|0
|8
|8
|41.49
|42
|216
|
Lizzy De Gooijer
NED
|Gina V
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2011 \ Cicero Z van Paemel \ Namelus R \ Wina V
|4
|4
|53.29
|43
|150
|
Laura Slager
NED
|Jupiler
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014
|4
|4
|54.44
|44
|20
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Cristo
- HOLST
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Cellestial \ Quantum \ Quixotic
|4
|4
|54.66
|45
|121
|
Ghanimah Al Marzooq
KUW
|Ukkepuk Vh Marienshof
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2009 \ Ustinov \ Candillo Z \ Candilla
|4
|4
|54.84
|46
|63
|
Bart Haselbekke
NED
|John Henry
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014
|4
|4
|55.26
|47
|16
|
Deborah Jackson
GBR
|Isacarie
- KWPN
Mare \ chestnut \ 2013 \ Dexter R \ Unaniem \ Beacarie
|4
|4
|55.51
|48
|194
|
Peter Hokse
NED
|Jowel
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Action-Breaker
|4
|4
|56.20
|49
|4
|
Bart Van der Maat
NED
|Babylone J&F Z
- ZANG
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Muscaris D'Ariel \ Frauke
|4
|4
|56.76
|50
|12
|
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
|Jason Brown
- KWPN
Stallion \ Black \ 2014 \ Starpower
|4
|4
|57.18
|51
|211
|
Monique Van den Broek
NED
|O'Neal van 't Looverijck
- BWP
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Canabis Z \ Calido I \ Wanda 'S'
|4
|4
|58.49
|52
|149
|
Marlies Van Soest
NED
|Quirados Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Quidam de Revel \ \ Colessa Z
|4
|4
|58.57
|53
|122
|
Robin Bril
NED
|Causing a Commotion
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2015
|4
|4
|59.65
|54
|209
|
Kessy Van Berlo
NED
|Pablo Vd Donkhoeve
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Etoulon \ Halifax de Laubry \ Luna Vd Donkhoeve
|4
|4
|60.21
|55
|220
|
Georgina Burchmore-Eames
GBR
|Ella de Saint Gatien
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2014
|4
|4
|63.38
|56
|204
|
Fawaz Alsubaiei
KUW
|Grandia'S Elima
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Spartacus Tn \ Indoctro \ Passione-O
|6
|6
|63.18
|57
|205
|
Hala A A A M Almulla
KUW
|Talentina Vd Laarse Heide Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Taloubet Z \ Zandor \ Zatina Z
|8
|8
|52.98
|58
|191
|
Caroline Hölzer
GER
|Carrera Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Crown Z \ Ulrich \ Ufana Z
|8
|8
|54.87
|59
|213
|
Wendy Timmers
NED
|Gucci
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2011 \ Whitesnake \ Burggraaf Nv \ Rilea
|8
|8
|58.72
|60
|69
|
Megan Laseur
NED
|Kapitaal L
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Comme D Api Vd Hacienda \ Fenomenaal
|8
|8
|60.25
|61
|41
|
Frank Schuttert
NED
|Gream
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Verdi Tn \ Ultimo \ Dolce Vita
|8
|8
|69.27
|100
|
Jur Vrieling
NED
|Kallmar VDL
- KWPN
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Carrera VDL \ Indorado \ Geluk-Olaris
|WD