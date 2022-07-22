S10: Rietdekkersbedrijf Dekker Prize

CSI2* Bronze Tour - Two Phase A+A, 1m35 - Qualifier for S20

Two Phase: A + A, Both Phases Against the Clock FEI Art. 274.1.5.3
July 22, 2022, 12:55 p.m.
Jantje Broek-Dekker Arena
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR 1st Phase 2nd Phase Total Time
1 226
Pim Mulder
NED
Powderpuff
500 0 0 0 24.20
2 104
Daan Van Geel
NED
Kahlua-Carmen
400 0 0 0 25.20
3 172
Doron Kuipers
NED
Kerswin van 't Roosakker
300 0 0 0 25.32
4 83
Bas Moerings
NED
Kivinia
200 0 0 0 25.36
5 119
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
Impala D'Oase
140 0 0 0 26.93
6 206
Mart Ijland
NED
Kedgwick
110 0 0 0 27.45
7 64
Rutger Gieske
NED
Jacuno
80 0 0 0 27.47
8 113
Kristýna Schütte
CZE
Constakko'S Boy
60 0 0 0 27.75
9 47
Saeed Moh'd Al Maazmi
UAE
Passion Vd Donkhoeve
60 0 0 0 27.78
10 124
Suzanne Tepper
NED
VDL Quickthago
50 0 0 0 27.82
11 95
Mans Thijssen
NED
Happy
50 0 0 0 28.30
11 217
Pam Nieuwenhuis
NED
Bertha 10
50 0 0 0 28.30
13 85
Alex David Gill
GBR
VDL Kelton
40 0 0 0 28.59
14 228
Meike Zwartjens
NED
Twindam Z
40 0 0 0 28.96
15 160
Evie Marie Denton
GBR
Indigo
40 0 0 0 29.71
16 26
Julian De Boer
NED
Creme de La Creme Z
40 0 0 0 30.03
17 92
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
Onslow
0 0 0 30.26
18 50
Glenn Knoester
NED
Jillz E.B.
0 0 0 30.32
19 137
Julia Houtzager-Kayser
AUT
Kantibes
0 0 0 30.54
20 177
Berber Dijkman
NED
Jolie F
0 0 0 31.52
21 60
Ellen Kenny
IRL
Champion-U
0 0 0 31.97
22 56
Henk Frederiks
NED
I Love You Again
0 0 0 33.47
23 107
Matt Garrigan
IRL
Cloudless 2
0 0 0 34.60
24 168
Ismail Osama El Borai
EGY
One in a Million
0 0 0 35.38
25 221
Sevil Sabanci
TUR
S.I.E.C. Coco Landa
0 2 2 39.09
26 141
Albert Zoer
NED
Jackpot
0 4 4 23.72
27 76
Max Van de Poll
NED
Kentucky Iii-S
0 4 4 27.40
28 53
Maaike Ten Berg-Bijlsma
NED
Godess Hero Z
0 4 4 27.97
29 88
Maud Wiefferink
NED
Kalie S
0 4 4 28.42
30 71
Gerd-Jan Horsmans
NED
Joker Es
0 4 4 29.14
31 192
Hanneke Mulderij
NED
Diesel
0 4 4 29.30
32 45
Rianne Visscher
NED
Jaistannie
0 4 4 29.31
33 189
Karl Brocks
GER
Player van de Molenberg
0 4 4 29.47
34 34
Michael Greeve
NED
Watermill Art SFN
0 4 4 30.22
35 128
Bianca Rüscher
AUT
Urville Z
0 4 4 30.27
36 59
Mareille Van Geel-Schroder
NED
Jip
0 4 4 30.51
37 181
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Nova Scotia Z
0 4 4 30.86
38 143
Maxime Van Andel
NED
Jelita C
0 4 4 31.55
39 134
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
C. Kulottie W Z
0 4 4 32.32
40 1
Marc Houtzager
NED
Cabelensky Z
0 8 8 32.19
41 103
Meshal Alandas
KSA
Marco V
0 8 8 41.49
42 216
Lizzy De Gooijer
NED
Gina V
4 4 53.29
43 150
Laura Slager
NED
Jupiler
4 4 54.44
44 20
Conor Drain
IRL
Cristo
4 4 54.66
45 121
Ghanimah Al Marzooq
KUW
Ukkepuk Vh Marienshof
4 4 54.84
46 63
Bart Haselbekke
NED
John Henry
4 4 55.26
47 16
Deborah Jackson
GBR
Isacarie
4 4 55.51
48 194
Peter Hokse
NED
Jowel
4 4 56.20
49 4
Bart Van der Maat
NED
Babylone J&F Z
4 4 56.76
50 12
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
Jason Brown
4 4 57.18
51 211
Monique Van den Broek
NED
O'Neal van 't Looverijck
4 4 58.49
52 149
Marlies Van Soest
NED
Quirados Z
4 4 58.57
53 122
Robin Bril
NED
Causing a Commotion
4 4 59.65
54 209
Kessy Van Berlo
NED
Pablo Vd Donkhoeve
4 4 60.21
55 220
Georgina Burchmore-Eames
GBR
Ella de Saint Gatien
4 4 63.38
56 204
Fawaz Alsubaiei
KUW
Grandia'S Elima
6 6 63.18
57 205
Hala A A A M Almulla
KUW
Talentina Vd Laarse Heide Z
8 8 52.98
58 191
Caroline Hölzer
GER
Carrera Z
8 8 54.87
59 213
Wendy Timmers
NED
Gucci
8 8 58.72
60 69
Megan Laseur
NED
Kapitaal L
8 8 60.25
61 41
Frank Schuttert
NED
Gream
8 8 69.27
100
Jur Vrieling
NED
Kallmar VDL
WD