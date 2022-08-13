S11: GJ Fabrics Expo Stoffering Prijs

CSI1* - Grand Prix -

Grand Prix Table A: Against the Clock with Jump-Off , FEI Art. 238.2.2a-GP / Obstacle Height: 1m30
Aug. 13, 2022, 1:15 p.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR RoundA Jump-Off Time
1 525
Annette Wolf
NED
Ewoud J
750 0 0 38.21
2 528
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
Hollywood Vk
600 0 0 38.53
3 593
Maud Agterberg
NED
Eloubet
450 0 0 39.52
4 557
Hannes Ahlmann
GER
Tiepolo 3
300 0 0 40.58
5 637
Jens Van Grunsven
NED
Gladiator Hl
210 0 0 42.26
6 663
Matt Garrigan
IRL
Grace V
165 0 0 42.49
7 737
Oda Charlotte Lyngvaer
NOR
Freya D'Ambel
120 0 0 43.66
8 743
Lars Kuster
NED
Karlotte Ddh
90 0 0 44.29
9 723
Alex David Gill
GBR
VDL Lightfeet
90 0 0 45.01
10 653
Siebe Kramer
NED
Vesta D'Ouilly
75 0 4 38.92
11 681
Niels Jonkers
NED
Kylana V
75 0 5 52.59
12 598
Jeffrey Schmitz
NED
L'Alize Z
75 0 8 49.56
13 540
Manon Van der Sluis
NED
Jacky Boy
15 0 9 56.37
14 573
Thijmen Vos
NED
Lemmie V/D Bisschop
15 1 74.49
15 507
Mike Kuh
NED
Clayton
15 1 74.57
15 619
Kim Emmen
NED
Kandiama Dmh
15 1 74.57
17 625
Julius Ehinger
GER
Chacco 56
15 2 75.35
18 581
Mila Everse
NED
Lovely
3 76.85
19 651
Tom Schellekens
NED
L-Dora van de Zietfort
4 72.00
20 531
Lennert Hauschild
GER
Kidal
4 72.24
21 703
Luisa Bahrs
GER
Edeka'S La Vue
4 72.43
22 587
Nicole Eggens
NED
Loharna-P
4 72.50
23 641
Conor Drain
IRL
Clementine
4 72.95
24 628
Maud Roosendaal
NED
Gwen Z
4 73.45
25 749
Karim Habashi
EGY
Kathmandu B.
4 77.13
26 595
Anna Jázmin Nyiri
HUN
Diary of Dreams 4
4 77.24
27 725
Dominique Hafkamp
NED
Havenda
4 77.73
28 701
Ralph Slaats
NED
Forbio V H Moeshof
5 74.18
29 647
Marco Sas
NED
Lafayette van de Hagenhorst
5 74.57
30 631
Mitch Laseur
NED
Lyano
5 74.66
31 585
Megan Laseur
NED
Eldor
5 74.76
32 561
Don Willemsen
NED
Jillz Solier
5 74.88
33 693
Ilse Tolboom
NED
Kornet Uno
6 75.96
34 509
Kim Jacobs
NED
Charm Du Buisson Z
7 76.01
35 535
Caroline Müller
GER
Corlou Ps
7 76.93
36 705
Stan Schillemans
NED
Djampassi Du Vlist Z
8 68.99
37 649
Jessy Tewis
NED
Jelvet
8 73.34
38 727
Stef Veldhuis
NED
Karolitha
8 73.87
39 605
Olivia Howe
GBR
Jelectra
9 74.19
40 604
Amber Fijen
NED
Hummer
9 74.89
41 609
Tara Van der Leegte
NED
VDL Groep Ina-Zeldenrust
9 78.48
42 583
Emmelie Melssen
NED
Litta V.L.
9 78.80
43 747
Stefan Van Veldhuizen
NED
Louana V
9 78.85
44 745
Stefanie Heins
NED
Kiri Royal
10 75.72
45 721
Tim Breeschoten
NED
Kathmandu Es
11 76.64
46 512
Linda Portychova
CZE
Lorentzh2
11 76.84
47 571
Conan Wright
IRL
Fulenn Du Chatillon
12 71.78
48 578
Faye Louise Vos
NED
Monica Lh
12 77.27
49 621
Kelly Van Wijk
NED
Gangstar
12 77.40
50 589
Bart Van Ooyen
NED
Kiss of Glory Wv
12 77.66
51 719
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Quidessa Vg
12 81.09
52 515
Sara Jane Tracy
IRL
Kadaffi Vz
12 81.17
53 501
Tim Franssen
NED
Hurricane Z
13 74.88
54 695
Max Van de Poll
NED
Kola
13 78.64
55 537
Jasper Van der Waaij
NED
Sade de Rialfo Z
14 75.27
56 659
Tom Van Schipstal
NED
Idaho Wp
14 79.95
57 739
Kiefer Dawson Stanley
IRL
Knock Out van de Kalevallei
15 76.48
58 707
Nicoline Thrane-Steen Røkke
NOR
Quintago
15 76.74
59 580
Franklin Posmus
NED
Caen Rose Z
16 77.01
60 731
Vincent Geerink
NED
Jack Daniels Eb
17 74.90
61 504
Noa Jansen
NED
Kirov
18 75.78
575
Bobbi Hulsenbeck
NED
Unzip D'Ick
ELM
592
Britt Brouwer
NED
Fuzeta Beech
ELM
545
Anne Van Vulpen
NED
Jefferson Rock
ELM
669
Julia Swart
NED
Cahlista Z
RET
553
Dennis Van den Brink
NED
Camacho
RET
505
Quinten Ter Harmsel
NED
Frizzle Zizzle
WD
679
Bart Van der Maat
NED
Quebec
WD
665
Britt Ter Harmsel
NED
Kitile Horta
WD
633
Suus Kuyten
NED
Alfa Jordan
WD