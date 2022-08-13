S11: GJ Fabrics Expo Stoffering Prijs
CSI1* - Grand Prix -
Grand Prix Table A: Against the Clock with Jump-Off , FEI Art. 238.2.2a-GP / Obstacle Height: 1m30
Aug. 13, 2022, 1:15 p.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|RoundA
|Jump-Off
|Time
|1
|525
|
Annette Wolf
NED
|Ewoud J
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2009 \ Otangelo \ Burggraaf \ Solisa
|750
|0
|0
|38.21
|2
|528
|
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
|Hollywood Vk
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Berlin \ Toulon \ Energy Vk
|600
|0
|0
|38.53
|3
|593
|
Maud Agterberg
NED
|Eloubet
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2009 \ Zelote VDL \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Vantiels Esprit
|450
|0
|0
|39.52
|4
|557
|
Hannes Ahlmann
GER
|Tiepolo 3
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ Toulon \ Cassini I \ V-Carina
|300
|0
|0
|40.58
|5
|637
|
Jens Van Grunsven
NED
|Gladiator Hl
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2011 \ Spartacus Tn \ Mermus R \ Zjannie Hl
|210
|0
|0
|42.26
|6
|663
|
Matt Garrigan
IRL
|Grace V
- OS
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ London \ Caspar \ Celine
|165
|0
|0
|42.49
|7
|737
|
Oda Charlotte Lyngvaer
NOR
|Freya D'Ambel
- SF
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Padock Du Plessis*Hn \ Cardero \ Balkis D'Ambel
|120
|0
|0
|43.66
|8
|743
|
Lars Kuster
NED
|Karlotte Ddh
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Emerald \ \ Babylotte
|90
|0
|0
|44.29
|9
|723
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|VDL Lightfeet
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ Arezzo VDL \ Indoctro \ Horsinaa
|90
|0
|0
|45.01
|10
|653
|
Siebe Kramer
NED
|Vesta D'Ouilly
- SF
Mare \ Other \ 2009 \ Quality Touch \ Le Tot de Semilly \ Lesbos D'Ouilly
|75
|0
|4
|38.92
|11
|681
|
Niels Jonkers
NED
|Kylana V
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015
|75
|0
|5
|52.59
|12
|598
|
Jeffrey Schmitz
NED
|L'Alize Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ L'Arc de Triomphe \ Quattro B \ Quibell
|75
|0
|8
|49.56
|13
|540
|
Manon Van der Sluis
NED
|Jacky Boy
- HOLST
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Corland \ \ Varinia
|15
|0
|9
|56.37
|14
|573
|
Thijmen Vos
NED
|Lemmie V/D Bisschop
- KWPN
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2016 \ Mylord Carthago \ Kannan \ Azellie van den Bisschop
|15
|1
|74.49
|15
|507
|
Mike Kuh
NED
|Clayton
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2008
|15
|1
|74.57
|15
|619
|
Kim Emmen
NED
|Kandiama Dmh
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Andiamo Z \ Lancer II \ Landgrafin
|15
|1
|74.57
|17
|625
|
Julius Ehinger
GER
|Chacco 56
- OS
Mare \ Other \ 2014 \ Ingmar
|15
|2
|75.35
|18
|581
|
Mila Everse
NED
|Lovely
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Harley \ Calando \ T.Amelusina II
|3
|76.85
|19
|651
|
Tom Schellekens
NED
|L-Dora van de Zietfort
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Eldorado V/D Zeshoek \ Lord Z \ Bonne Nuit
|4
|72.00
|20
|531
|
Lennert Hauschild
GER
|Kidal
- HOLST
Gelding \ Other \ 2015 \ Kannan \ Cassiano \ Baroness II
|4
|72.24
|21
|703
|
Luisa Bahrs
GER
|Edeka'S La Vue
- OLDBG
Mare \ Other \ 2008 \ Ludwig Von Bayern \ Acord II \ Belle Bijou
|4
|72.43
|22
|587
|
Nicole Eggens
NED
|Loharna-P
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Carrera VDL \ Burggraaf Nv \ Viantha-P
|4
|72.50
|23
|641
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Clementine
- AES
Mare \ Other \ 2015 \ Caretino Gold \ Quintero \ Vanda II
|4
|72.95
|24
|628
|
Maud Roosendaal
NED
|Gwen Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Guidam Sohn \ Cancara \ Etina
|4
|73.45
|25
|749
|
Karim Habashi
EGY
|Kathmandu B.
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Latour VDM \ Zambesi
|4
|77.13
|26
|595
|
Anna Jázmin Nyiri
HUN
|Diary of Dreams 4
- HANN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Diarado \ Clinton H \ Cypress Hill 9
|4
|77.24
|27
|725
|
Dominique Hafkamp
NED
|Havenda
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2012
|4
|77.73
|28
|701
|
Ralph Slaats
NED
|Forbio V H Moeshof
- SF
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Numero Uno \ Capital \ Utopie de Val
|5
|74.18
|29
|647
|
Marco Sas
NED
|Lafayette van de Hagenhorst
- KWPN
Stallion \ Grey \ 2016 \ Carrera VDL \ Coronado 3 \ Libelle I
|5
|74.57
|30
|631
|
Mitch Laseur
NED
|Lyano
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2016
|5
|74.66
|31
|585
|
Megan Laseur
NED
|Eldor
- OS
Stallion \ Bay \ 2016 \ Eldorado van de Zeshoek \ Quality Time Tn \ Wiqua
|5
|74.76
|32
|561
|
Don Willemsen
NED
|Jillz Solier
- KWPN
Mare \ Other \ 2014 \ Carrera VDL \ Spartacus Tn \ Gluck Solier Hb
|5
|74.88
|33
|693
|
Ilse Tolboom
NED
|Kornet Uno
Stallion \ Black \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ \ Galanka
|6
|75.96
|34
|509
|
Kim Jacobs
NED
|Charm Du Buisson Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cicero Z van Paemel \ Mr. Blue \ My Lady Du Boisson
|7
|76.01
|35
|535
|
Caroline Müller
GER
|Corlou Ps
- OS
Stallion \ Bay \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Balcentia
|7
|76.93
|36
|705
|
Stan Schillemans
NED
|Djampassi Du Vlist Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ D'Avo'S Ducarlos \ Pinon Patriot \ Limerick
|8
|68.99
|37
|649
|
Jessy Tewis
NED
|Jelvet
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014
|8
|73.34
|38
|727
|
Stef Veldhuis
NED
|Karolitha
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ London \ \ Farah Diba
|8
|73.87
|39
|605
|
Olivia Howe
GBR
|Jelectra
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Toulon \ Celano \ Elektra
|9
|74.19
|40
|604
|
Amber Fijen
NED
|Hummer
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Spartacus Tn \ Indoctro \ Attines B.
|9
|74.89
|41
|609
|
Tara Van der Leegte
NED
|VDL Groep Ina-Zeldenrust
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Indoctro \ VDL Radisson \ Wefarina
|9
|78.48
|42
|583
|
Emmelie Melssen
NED
|Litta V.L.
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Douglas \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Balanda Z
|9
|78.80
|43
|747
|
Stefan Van Veldhuizen
NED
|Louana V
Mare \ Black \ 2016 \ Toulon
|9
|78.85
|44
|745
|
Stefanie Heins
NED
|Kiri Royal
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Ublesco \ Abke 4 \ Zabke
|10
|75.72
|45
|721
|
Tim Breeschoten
NED
|Kathmandu Es
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Kannan \ \ Walhalla
|11
|76.64
|46
|512
|
Linda Portychova
CZE
|Lorentzh2
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2016 \ El Salvador
|11
|76.84
|47
|571
|
Conan Wright
IRL
|Fulenn Du Chatillon
- SF
Mare \ Bay \ 2015
|12
|71.78
|48
|578
|
Faye Louise Vos
NED
|Monica Lh
- WESTF
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Verdi \ Raphael \ Rimini
|12
|77.27
|49
|621
|
Kelly Van Wijk
NED
|Gangstar
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2011 \ Tangelo van de Zuuthoeve
|12
|77.40
|50
|589
|
Bart Van Ooyen
NED
|Kiss of Glory Wv
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015
|12
|77.66
|51
|719
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|Quidessa Vg
- BWP
Mare \ Grey \ 2016 \ Leandro Vg \ Cicero van Paemel Z \ Idessa G.G.
|12
|81.09
|52
|515
|
Sara Jane Tracy
IRL
|Kadaffi Vz
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Cascadello \ Hamlet \ Good Yellow
|12
|81.17
|53
|501
|
Tim Franssen
NED
|Hurricane Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ Harley \ Lansdowne \ Eliana II
|13
|74.88
|54
|695
|
Max Van de Poll
NED
|Kola
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Padock Du Plessis*Hn
|13
|78.64
|55
|537
|
Jasper Van der Waaij
NED
|Sade de Rialfo Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2016 \ Stakkato Gold \ \ Pousse Du Pays D'Auge
|14
|75.27
|56
|659
|
Tom Van Schipstal
NED
|Idaho Wp
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2013 \ Cartano \ Vingino \ Dyranda II
|14
|79.95
|57
|739
|
Kiefer Dawson Stanley
IRL
|Knock Out van de Kalevallei
- SBS
Gelding \ Bay \ 2016 \ Numero Uno \ Nabab de Reve \ Triomphante van Schuttershof
|15
|76.48
|58
|707
|
Nicoline Thrane-Steen Røkke
NOR
|Quintago
- HOLST
Stallion \ Bay \ 2011
|15
|76.74
|59
|580
|
Franklin Posmus
NED
|Caen Rose Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Carrera VDL \ Verdi Tn \ Flower Rose Dn
|16
|77.01
|60
|731
|
Vincent Geerink
NED
|Jack Daniels Eb
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Action-Breaker \ Flyinge Quite Easy 958 \ Unforgettable
|17
|74.90
|61
|504
|
Noa Jansen
NED
|Kirov
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Berlin \ Bleu-Bayou
|18
|75.78
|575
|
Bobbi Hulsenbeck
NED
|Unzip D'Ick
- SF
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2008 \ Diamant de Semilly \ Adelfos \ 'Milady D' Elle
|ELM
|592
|
Britt Brouwer
NED
|Fuzeta Beech
Mare \ Grey \ 2009
|ELM
|545
|
Anne Van Vulpen
NED
|Jefferson Rock
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Etoulon \ Lux \ Tarulon
|ELM
|669
|
Julia Swart
NED
|Cahlista Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2010 \ Caruso \ Bredero \ Nerna
|RET
|553
|
Dennis Van den Brink
NED
|Camacho
Mare \ Bay \ 2016
|RET
|505
|
Quinten Ter Harmsel
NED
|Frizzle Zizzle
- KWPN
Mare \ Other \ 2010
|WD
|679
|
Bart Van der Maat
NED
|Quebec
- SF
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Qlassic Bois Margot \ Cento \ Centina
|WD
|665
|
Britt Ter Harmsel
NED
|Kitile Horta
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2010 \ Tangelo van de Zuuthoeve \ Nabab de Reve \ Putile of Colors
|WD
|633
|
Suus Kuyten
NED
|Alfa Jordan
- ZANG
Stallion \ Other \ 2008 \ Air Jordan \ Lancelot \ Roloma
|WD