S03: Hippo Horse Insurance Prijs

CSI2* - Medium Tour -

Two Phase Special , FEI Art. 274.2.5 / Obstacle Height: 1m40
Aug. 11, 2022, 3:45 p.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR 1st Phase 2nd Phase Total Time
1 157
Vincent Geerink
NED
Gelster
500 0 0 0 31.57
2 287
Martine Dimmendaal-Kempkes
NED
Norhaya Z
400 0 0 0 32.19
3 75
Bas Moerings
NED
Kivinia
300 0 0 0 32.57
4 236
Ilse Tolboom
NED
Gartbreaker
200 0 0 0 33.11
5 120
Felix Hassmann
GER
Carreras 12
140 0 0 0 33.28
6 220
Remy Ellis
GBR
Helsinki
110 0 0 0 33.37
7 80
Julius Ehinger
GER
Clementa Sho Z
80 0 0 0 33.61
8 88
Tim Franssen
NED
Frans Wilrick'S
60 0 0 0 34.12
9 169
Conor Drain
IRL
Covehill Archie
60 0 0 0 34.13
10 256
Jurgen Stenfert
NED
Idylle of Romance
50 0 0 0 34.32
11 196
Fleur Holleman
NED
Innuendo R&D
50 0 0 0 34.86
12 226
Siebe Kramer
NED
Fellow Jumper
50 0 0 0 35.29
13 35
Hannes Ahlmann
GER
Diara 29
35 0 0 0 35.36
14 208
Glenn Knoester
NED
Jillz E.B.
35 0 0 0 35.50
15 7
Jasmin Seppälä
FIN
Captain
35 0 0 0 35.54
16 310
Micky Morssinkhof
NED
Itos S
35 0 0 0 35.70
17 33
Daan Van Geel
NED
Idaloma
0 0 0 36.11
18 125
Ali Al Khorafi
KUW
Inshallah
0 0 0 36.12
19 121
Manon Van der Sluis
NED
Double Dutch
0 0 0 36.17
20 110
Melvin Greveling
NED
Goldstar
0 0 0 36.21
21 255
Lennert Hauschild
GER
I.Wellie R 58
0 0 0 36.25
22 3
Wesley De Boer
NED
Icarinda
0 0 0 36.33
23 24
Doron Kuipers
NED
Kara J D'Alve Z
0 0 0 36.58
24 265
Tamara Van Manen
NED
Intensely Mbf
0 0 0 36.78
25 224
Sara Jane Tracy
IRL
Jarrera V
0 0 0 36.79
26 140
Skye Morssinkhof
NED
G-Vingino-Blue
0 0 0 37.19
27 184
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Nova Scotia Z
0 0 0 37.59
28 250
Angela Oelkers-Soetje
GER
Guiness 66
0 0 0 37.61
29 134
Marco Kutscher
GER
Clever Boy Jun.
0 0 0 37.72
30 43
Oda Charlotte Lyngvaer
NOR
Joelina
0 0 0 37.75
31 128
Megan Laseur
NED
Kapitaal L
0 0 0 38.26
32 188
Michael Greeve
NED
K-Star
0 0 0 38.66
33 99
Gerco Schröder
NED
I Will Be Famous
0 0 0 38.91
34 173
Amber Fijen
NED
Jacintha Vh Kriekenhof
0 0 0 40.68
35 63
Jens Van Grunsven
NED
Heathrow
0 0 0 40.97
36 152
Suus Kuyten
NED
Take a Chance on Me Z
0 0 0 41.39
37 16
Dennis Van den Brink
NED
Joy of Spring R
0 0 0 41.61
38 181
Alicia Timm
CAN
Loughnavatta Ash
0 0 0 41.89
39 136
Frank Schuttert
NED
Gream
0 0 0 41.98
40 178
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
Jarocho-Blue
1 0 1 34.45
41 53
Max Van de Poll
NED
Infinety Z.G.
2 0 2 34.91
42 144
Kim Emmen
NED
Nash V/H Lilleveld
3 0 3 44.66
43 167
Steven Veldhuis
NED
Iregina
0 4 4 32.97
44 10
Matt Garrigan
IRL
Cloudless 2
0 4 4 35.92
45 289
Niels Jonkers
NED
Gold Digger-H
4 0 4 37.06
46 276
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Jolita
0 4 4 37.09
47 101
Jeffrey Schmitz
NED
Cor
0 4 4 37.24
48 56
Stefanie Heins
NED
Gutascha
4 0 4 37.57
49 212
Caroline Müller
GER
Jack
0 4 4 38.39
50 238
Julian De Boer
NED
Creme de La Creme Z
0 4 4 39.45
51 215
My Relander
EST
Ipsylon
4 0 4 39.63
52 76
Yannick Janssen Van Grunsven
NED
Eloma'S Blue SFN
4 0 4 40.13
53 243
Zoe Osterhoff
GER
Djinn de Riverland
0 4 4 40.87
54 82
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
Kadorena SFN
1 4 5 41.16
55 319
Jessie Wiefferink
NED
Jayton
5 0 5 41.73
56 70
Manon Damhuis
NED
C.I Am a Cooper Z
0 8 8 38.46
57 145
Katie Fletcher
GBR
Grace C
0 8 8 39.78
58 163
Kelly Van Wijk
NED
Tiptop Vh Schaeck
4 4 8 43.26
59 42
Tom Schellekens
NED
Interessant van de Zietfort
5 4 9 39.37
60 202
Tom Van Schipstal
NED
Ivanhoe
16 0 16 40.75
61 233
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
Onslow
8 8 16 44.46
62 69
Alex David Gill
GBR
Fancy Roos VDL
0 21 21 57.60
63 91
Kim Jacobs
NED
Excellent
0 26 26 62.99
20
Rebecca Mcgoldrick
CAN
Happiness
RET
28
Julia Schacht
GER
Con Corazon
WD