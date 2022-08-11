S03: Hippo Horse Insurance Prijs
CSI2* - Medium Tour -
Two Phase Special , FEI Art. 274.2.5 / Obstacle Height: 1m40
Aug. 11, 2022, 3:45 p.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|1st Phase
|2nd Phase
|Total
|Time
|1
|157
|
Vincent Geerink
NED
|Gelster
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2011 \ Carthino Z \ Concorde \ Silandra
|500
|0
|0
|0
|31.57
|2
|287
|
Martine Dimmendaal-Kempkes
NED
|Norhaya Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Nabab de Reve \ Corland \ Vorhaya
|400
|0
|0
|0
|32.19
|3
|75
|
Bas Moerings
NED
|Kivinia
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ I M Special de Muze \ Calido I \ Favinia
|300
|0
|0
|0
|32.57
|4
|236
|
Ilse Tolboom
NED
|Gartbreaker
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Heartbreaker \ Lancelot \ Pienafanory
|200
|0
|0
|0
|33.11
|5
|120
|
Felix Hassmann
GER
|Carreras 12
- HOLST
Gelding \ Grey \ 2011 \ Cachas \ Cassiano 3 \ Zz Top I
|140
|0
|0
|0
|33.28
|6
|220
|
Remy Ellis
GBR
|Helsinki
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2012
|110
|0
|0
|0
|33.37
|7
|80
|
Julius Ehinger
GER
|Clementa Sho Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Ingmar
|80
|0
|0
|0
|33.61
|8
|88
|
Tim Franssen
NED
|Frans Wilrick'S
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2010 \ Ustinov \ Hors La Loi II \ Utareusa
|60
|0
|0
|0
|34.12
|9
|169
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Covehill Archie
- ISH
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Diamant de Semilly \ \ Fine Filly
|60
|0
|0
|0
|34.13
|10
|256
|
Jurgen Stenfert
NED
|Idylle of Romance
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Andiamo \ Otangelo \ Fire of Romance
|50
|0
|0
|0
|34.32
|11
|196
|
Fleur Holleman
NED
|Innuendo R&D
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2013 \ Zirocco Blue VDL \ Landor S \ La Cassia R&D
|50
|0
|0
|0
|34.86
|12
|226
|
Siebe Kramer
NED
|Fellow Jumper
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2010 \ Tangelo van de Zuuthoeve \ Zeus \ Rometa
|50
|0
|0
|0
|35.29
|13
|35
|
Hannes Ahlmann
GER
|Diara 29
- HANN
Mare \ Black \ 2014 \ Diacontinus \ As Di Villagana \ Anastasia
|35
|0
|0
|0
|35.36
|14
|208
|
Glenn Knoester
NED
|Jillz E.B.
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Jamal Vd Heffinck \ Lucky Boy \ Cascado E.B.
|35
|0
|0
|0
|35.50
|15
|7
|
Jasmin Seppälä
FIN
|Captain
- HOLST
Stallion \ bay \ 2006 \ Contendro I \ Caretino \ Sensea
|35
|0
|0
|0
|35.54
|16
|310
|
Micky Morssinkhof
NED
|Itos S
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Otangelo \ Heartbreaker \ Urinda S
|35
|0
|0
|0
|35.70
|17
|33
|
Daan Van Geel
NED
|Idaloma
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Verdi Tn \ Daloma
|0
|0
|0
|36.11
|18
|125
|
Ali Al Khorafi
KUW
|Inshallah
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Nabab de Reve \ Clinton \ What Now
|0
|0
|0
|36.12
|19
|121
|
Manon Van der Sluis
NED
|Double Dutch
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2008 \ Zurich \ Chellano Z \ Champagne Z
|0
|0
|0
|36.17
|20
|110
|
Melvin Greveling
NED
|Goldstar
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Ukato \ Voltaire \ Unette
|0
|0
|0
|36.21
|21
|255
|
Lennert Hauschild
GER
|I.Wellie R 58
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Dexter R \ Mermus R \ S.Wellie 12
|0
|0
|0
|36.25
|22
|3
|
Wesley De Boer
NED
|Icarinda
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Etoulon \ Ukato \ Carinda
|0
|0
|0
|36.33
|23
|24
|
Doron Kuipers
NED
|Kara J D'Alve Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Kanan \ Galoubet a \ Jrk Kervec
|0
|0
|0
|36.58
|24
|265
|
Tamara Van Manen
NED
|Intensely Mbf
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Quasimodo van de Molendreef \ Chin Chin \ Wonder W
|0
|0
|0
|36.78
|25
|224
|
Sara Jane Tracy
IRL
|Jarrera V
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2014
|0
|0
|0
|36.79
|26
|140
|
Skye Morssinkhof
NED
|G-Vingino-Blue
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Orame \ Ulina
|0
|0
|0
|37.19
|27
|184
|
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|Nova Scotia Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Nabab de Reve \ Lux Z \ U. Praline
|0
|0
|0
|37.59
|28
|250
|
Angela Oelkers-Soetje
GER
|Guiness 66
- HANN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2009 \ Graf Top \ Quasi Roi \ Quebec
|0
|0
|0
|37.61
|29
|134
|
Marco Kutscher
GER
|Clever Boy Jun.
- OS
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Cordess 2 \ Quidam de Revel \ B. Queen Mello
|0
|0
|0
|37.72
|30
|43
|
Oda Charlotte Lyngvaer
NOR
|Joelina
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2014 \ Entertainer \ Coriano \ Zoelina
|0
|0
|0
|37.75
|31
|128
|
Megan Laseur
NED
|Kapitaal L
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Comme D Api Vd Hacienda \ Fenomenaal
|0
|0
|0
|38.26
|32
|188
|
Michael Greeve
NED
|K-Star
- KWPN
Gelding \ bay \ 2015 \ Big Star \ Carolus H \ A Capitola-S
|0
|0
|0
|38.66
|33
|99
|
Gerco Schröder
NED
|I Will Be Famous
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Bubalu VDL \ Lux Z \ Oluxiapina
|0
|0
|0
|38.91
|34
|173
|
Amber Fijen
NED
|Jacintha Vh Kriekenhof
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2009 \ Winningmood \ Skippy II \ Rozalien van het Klokkenh
|0
|0
|0
|40.68
|35
|63
|
Jens Van Grunsven
NED
|Heathrow
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2012 \ Der Senaat 111 \ Dollar de La Pierre \ Zuhr
|0
|0
|0
|40.97
|36
|152
|
Suus Kuyten
NED
|Take a Chance on Me Z
- ZANG
Stallion \ Bay \ 2009 \ Taloubet Z \ Aldatus Z \ Abba Z
|0
|0
|0
|41.39
|37
|16
|
Dennis Van den Brink
NED
|Joy of Spring R
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Andiamo \ Voltaire \ Sunshine R
|0
|0
|0
|41.61
|38
|181
|
Alicia Timm
CAN
|Loughnavatta Ash
- ISH
Mare \ Bay \ 2008 \ Luidam \ \ Loughnavatta Sabrina
|0
|0
|0
|41.89
|39
|136
|
Frank Schuttert
NED
|Gream
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Verdi Tn \ Ultimo \ Dolce Vita
|0
|0
|0
|41.98
|40
|178
|
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
|Jarocho-Blue
- KWPN
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Boss \ Ficardi-Chin
|1
|0
|1
|34.45
|41
|53
|
Max Van de Poll
NED
|Infinety Z.G.
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ I M Special de Muze \ Cantos \ Wodka Lime Z.G.
|2
|0
|2
|34.91
|42
|144
|
Kim Emmen
NED
|Nash V/H Lilleveld
- BWP
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Tonixe \ Toulon \ Bieke van de Elshoeve
|3
|0
|3
|44.66
|43
|167
|
Steven Veldhuis
NED
|Iregina
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ \ Kojak \ Diregina
|0
|4
|4
|32.97
|44
|10
|
Matt Garrigan
IRL
|Cloudless 2
- HOLST
Mare \ Grey \ 2011 \ Clarimo \ Acobat 2 \ Susse
|0
|4
|4
|35.92
|45
|289
|
Niels Jonkers
NED
|Gold Digger-H
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Chellthago Z
|4
|0
|4
|37.06
|46
|276
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|Jolita
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Arezzo VDL \ Quasimodo Z \ Waylita
|0
|4
|4
|37.09
|47
|101
|
Jeffrey Schmitz
NED
|Cor
- AES
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Caretino Gold \ Numero Uno \ Thekla
|0
|4
|4
|37.24
|48
|56
|
Stefanie Heins
NED
|Gutascha
- KWPN
Mare \ Other \ 2011 \ Lux Z \ Indoctro \ Natascha
|4
|0
|4
|37.57
|49
|212
|
Caroline Müller
GER
|Jack
- KWPN
Gelding \ Other \ 2014 \ Marius Claudius \ Padinus \ Bloem
|0
|4
|4
|38.39
|50
|238
|
Julian De Boer
NED
|Creme de La Creme Z
- ZANG
Stallion \ Other \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Carthago Z \ Cara Mia Z
|0
|4
|4
|39.45
|51
|215
|
My Relander
EST
|Ipsylon
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013
|4
|0
|4
|39.63
|52
|76
|
Yannick Janssen Van Grunsven
NED
|Eloma'S Blue SFN
- KWPN
Stallion \ Grey \ 2009 \ Mr. Blue \ Tygo \ Aitolona
|4
|0
|4
|40.13
|53
|243
|
Zoe Osterhoff
GER
|Djinn de Riverland
- SF
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Vigo D'Arsouilles \ Dollar Du Murier \ Qualinka de Riverland
|0
|4
|4
|40.87
|54
|82
|
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
|Kadorena SFN
- NRPS
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Daloxe Corton D.N \ Royal Highness \ Royal Dorena Ii D.N.
|1
|4
|5
|41.16
|55
|319
|
Jessie Wiefferink
NED
|Jayton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014
|5
|0
|5
|41.73
|56
|70
|
Manon Damhuis
NED
|C.I Am a Cooper Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013
|0
|8
|8
|38.46
|57
|145
|
Katie Fletcher
GBR
|Grace C
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2011 \ Vingino \ Cornet Obolensky \ Anna C
|0
|8
|8
|39.78
|58
|163
|
Kelly Van Wijk
NED
|Tiptop Vh Schaeck
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Taloubet \ Erco van 't Roosakker \ Jumeaux Vh Schaeck
|4
|4
|8
|43.26
|59
|42
|
Tom Schellekens
NED
|Interessant van de Zietfort
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Damian W \ Padinus \ Bon Coeur
|5
|4
|9
|39.37
|60
|202
|
Tom Van Schipstal
NED
|Ivanhoe
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2008 \ Flipper D'Elle \ Nabab de Reve \ Esmeralda van 't Heike
|16
|0
|16
|40.75
|61
|233
|
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
|Onslow
- NRPS
Gelding \ Other \ 2014 \ \ \ Vedette
|8
|8
|16
|44.46
|62
|69
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|Fancy Roos VDL
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2010 \ Baltic VDL \ Goodtimes \ Alpen Roos VDL
|0
|21
|21
|57.60
|63
|91
|
Kim Jacobs
NED
|Excellent
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2009 \ Lexicon \ Ramiro \ Koko-Porta W
|0
|26
|26
|62.99
|20
|
Rebecca Mcgoldrick
CAN
|Happiness
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Untouchable 27 \ \ Versace
|RET
|28
|
Julia Schacht
GER
|Con Corazon
- WESTF
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Pilot \ Pilopoly
|WD