04: International Jumping Competition CSI4*

CSI4* -

Accumulator on Time , FEI Art. 269a / Obstacle Height: 1m45
Nov. 5, 2022, 4:30 p.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR Round A Time
1 230
Roger Yves Bost
FRA
Urane
2500 65 46.90
2 301
Lucas Porter
USA
Hope Street
2000 65 48.48
3 308
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Quo Vadis DKG
1250 65 50.44
3 239
Leopold van Asten
NED
VDL Groep Victoria
1250 65 50.44
5 319
Eric van der Vleuten
NED
Icarronne-S
700 65 53.36
6 231
Kevin Jochems
NED
Calox
550 65 53.99
7 272
Mans Thijssen
NED
I'M Here
400 65 54.57
8 206
Loewie Joppen
NED
Osiris FZ
300 65 56.20
9 279
Conor Drain
IRL
Covehill Archie
300 65 56.52
10 214
Hans-Dieter Dreher
GER
Cous Cous 3
250 65 57.02
11 267
Gudrun Patteet
BEL
Sea Coast Chica v.V. Z
250 65 57.75
12 282
Lars Kersten
NED
Big Beauty Z
250 65 59.04
13 296
Eiken Sato
JPN
Pixel-K van't Kattenheye
65 59.34
14 250
Maikel van der Vleuten
NED
Equus Tame
65 59.95
15 310
Kim Emmen
NED
Island v.G
65 59.99
16 254
Gilles Thomas
BEL
Ermitage Kalone
65 62.67
17 263
Ludger Beerbaum
GER
Mila
65 64.35
18 270
Mans Thijssen
NED
Hello
65 67.50
19 233
Kevin Jochems
NED
la Costa
64 69.30
20 256
William Funnell
GBR
Equine America Billy Marmite
62 58.49
21 264
Sanne Thijssen
NED
Chuck 50
61 54.50
22 303
Piet Raijmakers Jr
NED
van Schijndel's Olaya Z
61 55.22
23 215
Hans-Dieter Dreher
GER
Prinz 1293
61 59.70
24 260
Mel Thijssen
NED
Gill
61 59.90
25 275
Francois Xavier Boudant
FRA
Eloge de la Tour
58 49.74
26 225
Ioli Mytilineou
GRE
Casanova Hastak DWB
58 52.05
27 285
Pieter Clemens
BEL
Balou de Revel
58 57.28
28 268
Gudrun Patteet
BEL
Sea Coast Donna Z
58 57.71
29 276
Willem Greve
NED
Gracieux du Pachis
57 55.56
30 241
Jack Ryan
IRL
Catch-Me van Berkenbroeck
57 56.99
31 273
Francois Xavier Boudant
FRA
Brazyl du Mezel
57 62.97
32 289
Gaj Riossa
SLO
Jerome
56 50.25
33 316
Cedric Hurel
FRA
J
56 53.96
34 216
Pim Mulder
NED
Ibylle
54 50.34
35 252
Gilles Thomas
BEL
Calleryama
53 66.17
36 228
Roger Yves Bost
FRA
Castleforbes Elie
48 55.59
37 202
Niels Bruynseels
BEL
Nauwsika van de Pereboom
47 61.61
38 255
William Funnell
GBR
Billy Pablo
45 56.51
39 247
Laura Kraut
USA
Bisquetta
25 49.14
40 234
Pieter Devos
BEL
Mom'S Coleraine des Bergeries
25 49.81
41 201
Niels Bruynseels
BEL
Delux van T & L
25 63.27
42 221
Olivier Philippaerts
BEL
Odiena van Berimar
18 53.75
210
Johnny Pals
NED
Carlotta
RET