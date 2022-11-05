04: International Jumping Competition CSI4*
CSI4* -
Accumulator on Time , FEI Art. 269a / Obstacle Height: 1m45
Nov. 5, 2022, 4:30 p.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|Round A
|Time
|1
|230
|
Roger Yves Bost
FRA
|Urane
- SF
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2008 \ Miami de Semilly \ Drakkar Des Hutins \ Kartoune, Sfa
|2500
|65
|46.90
|2
|301
|
Lucas Porter
USA
|Hope Street
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2009 \ Casall \ Quick Nick I \ v.Qui Belle
|2000
|65
|48.48
|3
|308
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|Quo Vadis DKG
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Q-Verdi
|1250
|65
|50.44
|3
|239
|
Leopold van Asten
NED
|VDL Groep Victoria
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Do Spiritivo \ \ Comtessa X
|1250
|65
|50.44
|5
|319
|
Eric van der Vleuten
NED
|Icarronne-S
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Carrera VDL \ Lord Z \ Elordonne S
|700
|65
|53.36
|6
|231
|
Kevin Jochems
NED
|Calox
- HANN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2013 \ Cador 5 \ Lordanos \ Lady Diana
|550
|65
|53.99
|7
|272
|
Mans Thijssen
NED
|I'M Here
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013
|400
|65
|54.57
|8
|206
|
Loewie Joppen
NED
|Osiris FZ
- MIPAAF
Stallion \ Bay \ 2013 \ Dallas \ Acodetto \ Isabelle FZ
|300
|65
|56.20
|9
|279
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Covehill Archie
- ISH
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Diamant de Semilly \ \ Fine Filly
|300
|65
|56.52
|10
|214
|
Hans-Dieter Dreher
GER
|Cous Cous 3
- HOLST
Stallion \ Grey \ 2012 \ Cachas \ Lasino \ Sestriere
|250
|65
|57.02
|11
|267
|
Gudrun Patteet
BEL
|Sea Coast Chica v.V. Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Comme Il Faut \ Chacco Bue \ Kerbie v.V.
|250
|65
|57.75
|12
|282
|
Lars Kersten
NED
|Big Beauty Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Big Star JR KZ \ Padinus \ Adilia
|250
|65
|59.04
|13
|296
|
Eiken Sato
JPN
|Pixel-K van't Kattenheye
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ I Am Moerhoeve's Star \ Chin Chin \ Florence v.d.Donkhoeve
|65
|59.34
|14
|250
|
Maikel van der Vleuten
NED
|Equus Tame
- SF
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Qlassic Bois Margot \ Quaprice Boimargot Quincy \ Tame Tame
|65
|59.95
|15
|310
|
Kim Emmen
NED
|Island v.G
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Indoctro \ Ezella
|65
|59.99
|16
|254
|
Gilles Thomas
BEL
|Ermitage Kalone
- SF
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Catoki \ Kanan \ Bellaventure Kalone
|65
|62.67
|17
|263
|
Ludger Beerbaum
GER
|Mila
- OS
Mare \ Grey \ 2012 \ Monte Bellini \ Linton \ Lintoubette
|65
|64.35
|18
|270
|
Mans Thijssen
NED
|Hello
Stallion \ Bay \ 2012 \ Alano \ Nabab de Reve
|65
|67.50
|19
|233
|
Kevin Jochems
NED
|la Costa
- BWP
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2011 \ Gitano v.Berkenbroeck \ Calvino Z \ Costa de Baugy Z
|64
|69.30
|20
|256
|
William Funnell
GBR
|Equine America Billy Marmite
- AES
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013
|62
|58.49
|21
|264
|
Sanne Thijssen
NED
|Chuck 50
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Clarimo \ Corofino 2 \ M-Stuttgart
|61
|54.50
|22
|303
|
Piet Raijmakers Jr
NED
|van Schijndel's Olaya Z
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Ogano Sitte \ Concorde
|61
|55.22
|23
|215
|
Hans-Dieter Dreher
GER
|Prinz 1293
- HANN
Gelding \ DarkChestnut \ 2008 \ Perigueux \ Escudo 19 \ Escaela
|61
|59.70
|24
|260
|
Mel Thijssen
NED
|Gill
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Lord Z \ Sheraton \ Whops
|61
|59.90
|25
|275
|
Francois Xavier Boudant
FRA
|Eloge de la Tour
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Balou du Rouet \ Shogoun II \ Isis de Liere
|58
|49.74
|26
|225
|
Ioli Mytilineou
GRE
|Casanova Hastak DWB
- DWB
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Cosmeo \ Diamant de Semilly \ Diana
|58
|52.05
|27
|285
|
Pieter Clemens
BEL
|Balou de Revel
- RHEIN
Gelding \ Black \ 2013 \ Balou du Rouet
|58
|57.28
|28
|268
|
Gudrun Patteet
BEL
|Sea Coast Donna Z
- ZANG
Mare \ DarkBay \ 2010 \ Diamant de Semilly \ C Indoctro \ Gentl van de Windeweg
|58
|57.71
|29
|276
|
Willem Greve
NED
|Gracieux du Pachis
- SBS
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Tinka's Boy \ Caretino \ Laska III
|57
|55.56
|30
|241
|
Jack Ryan
IRL
|Catch-Me van Berkenbroeck
- AES
Stallion \ Grey \ 2014 \ Cicero van Paemel \ Nonstop \ Aisha Berkenbroeck van Essene
|57
|56.99
|31
|273
|
Francois Xavier Boudant
FRA
|Brazyl du Mezel
- SF
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2011 \ Haloubet de Gorze \ Apache d'Adriers \ Unizie du Mezel
|57
|62.97
|32
|289
|
Gaj Riossa
SLO
|Jerome
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Berlin \ Quality Time \ Goldykaat
|56
|50.25
|33
|316
|
Cedric Hurel
FRA
|J
Stallion \ Black \ 2014 \ Montender \ Mr Blue \ Caigrade
|56
|53.96
|34
|216
|
Pim Mulder
NED
|Ibylle
- KWPN
Mare \ DarkBay \ 2013 \ Q.Breitling LS \ For Pleasure \ Belena
|54
|50.34
|35
|252
|
Gilles Thomas
BEL
|Calleryama
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2010 \ Casall \ Contender \ Wonne S
|53
|66.17
|36
|228
|
Roger Yves Bost
FRA
|Castleforbes Elie
- ISH
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Vivaldo van het Costersveld \ \ Quibell
|48
|55.59
|37
|202
|
Niels Bruynseels
BEL
|Nauwsika van de Pereboom
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Thunder v. Zuuthoeve \ Ranzel Z \ Cronella van de Pereboom
|47
|61.61
|38
|255
|
William Funnell
GBR
|Billy Pablo
- AES
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013
|45
|56.51
|39
|247
|
Laura Kraut
USA
|Bisquetta
Mare \ Bay \ 2014
|25
|49.14
|40
|234
|
Pieter Devos
BEL
|Mom'S Coleraine des Bergeries
- SBS
Mare \ bay \ 2008 \ Canturo \ Oberon Du Molin \ Golden-Dream des Bergeries
|25
|49.81
|41
|201
|
Niels Bruynseels
BEL
|Delux van T & L
- SBS
Gelding \ Bay \ 2009 \ Toulon \ Landetto \ Ulricke van't Paradijs
|25
|63.27
|42
|221
|
Olivier Philippaerts
BEL
|Odiena van Berimar
- BWP
Mare \ Grey \ 2014 \ Kannan \ Game-Boy \ Kiena van Berimar
|18
|53.75
|210
|
Johnny Pals
NED
|Carlotta
- OS
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Conthargos \ Balou du Rouet \ Ramanuja
|RET