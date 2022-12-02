S05: Jumping de Achterhoek Prize

CSI2* - CSI2* Small Tour - 1.35m Two phase special

Two Phase Special , FEI Art. 274.2.5 / Obstacle Height: 1m35
Dec. 2, 2022, 9:30 a.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR 1st Phase 2nd Phase Total Time
1 358
Tom Schellekens
NED
Isabel
375 0 0 0 26.91
2 350
Steven Veldhuis
NED
Jisborn
300 0 0 0 27.71
3 244
Remco Been
NED
Balou Van Het Molenhof Z
225 0 0 0 28.12
4 209
Anneke Niels - van Wijngaarden
NED
Just Special
150 0 0 0 28.17
5 308
Aniek Diks
NED
Greenday
105 0 0 0 28.60
6 313
Anouk Tolboom
NED
Ienafanory
82.50 0 0 0 29.43
7 262
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
Kosalottie W
60 0 0 0 29.49
8 256
Johannes Ehning
GER
Hitoki
45 0 0 0 30.50
9 274
Katharina Von Essen
GER
Dorette-Tw
45 0 0 0 30.69
10 220
Zuzanna Kucharska
POL
Dubalou 3
37.50 0 0 0 31.37
11 336
Eric Jr van der Vleuten
NED
Chapper
37.50 0 0 0 31.74
12 370
Zoe Osterhoff
GER
Djinn De Riverland
37.50 0 0 0 31.90
13 271
Micky Morssinkhof
NED
Graziano
0 0 0 32.03
14 231
Leopold van Asten
NED
VDL Groep Miss Untouchable
0 0 0 32.77
15 218
Alex David Gill
GBR
VDL Kelton
0 0 0 33.38
16 248
Pheline Ahlmann
GER
Cc-Top
0 0 0 33.75
17 339
Kars Bonhof
NED
Poker De Mariposa Tn
0 0 0 33.79
18 233
Megan Laseur
NED
Kaboom
0 0 0 34.03
19 368
Suus Kuyten
NED
Take A Chance On Me Z
0 0 0 34.16
20 373
Jens van Grunsven
NED
Idextro
0 0 0 34.26
21 333
Frank Schuttert
NED
Luckey Sr Z
0 0 0 34.44
22 290
Michael G Duffy
IRL
Quick Chick 3
0 0 0 34.51
23 314
Jens van Grunsven
NED
Judeska
0 0 0 34.55
24 202
Johanna Zander-Keil
GER
Loxley 112
0 4 4 32.98
25 355
Tom Sanders
GER
Kuberthus
4 0 4 34.63
26 306
Huseyin Cakmak
TUR
Katy Perry Oc
4 0 4 34.71
27 322
Leon Thijssen
NED
Jamerson
4 0 4 35.33
28 235
Megan Laseur
NED
Kwanta Kosta Pr
4 0 4 36.71
29 265
Thijs Machielsen
NED
Ireuza
8 0 8 30.59
30 205
Daan van Geel
NED
Kedgwick
0 8 8 33.31
31 302
Emily Turkington
IRL
Cissi
0 8 8 34.63
32 325
Conor Drain
IRL
Clementine
4 4 8 35.58
33 365
Maud Roosendaal
NED
Kong Karlos
8 4 12 33.88
34 240
Kelly van Wijk
NED
Tiptopv/h Schaeck
8 4 12 34.10
35 264
Thijs Machielsen
NED
Frans Wilrick's
24 0 24 33.64
330
Kira Gremme
GER
Alvin B
ELM
343
Lars Kuster
NED
Quiwi Capitola
ELM
345
Erwin de Bruin
NED
Falco
RET