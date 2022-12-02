S05: Jumping de Achterhoek Prize
CSI2* - CSI2* Small Tour - 1.35m Two phase special
Two Phase Special , FEI Art. 274.2.5 / Obstacle Height: 1m35
Dec. 2, 2022, 9:30 a.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|1st Phase
|2nd Phase
|Total
|Time
|1
|358
|
Tom Schellekens
NED
|Isabel
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Captain Cooper \ Non Stop 1590
|375
|0
|0
|0
|26.91
|2
|350
|
Steven Veldhuis
NED
|Jisborn
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Eldorado Vd Zeshoek \ Haarlem
|300
|0
|0
|0
|27.71
|3
|244
|
Remco Been
NED
|Balou Van Het Molenhof Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2009 \ Berlin \ Grand Pilot I
|225
|0
|0
|0
|28.12
|4
|209
|
Anneke Niels - van Wijngaarden
NED
|Just Special
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014
|150
|0
|0
|0
|28.17
|5
|308
|
Aniek Diks
NED
|Greenday
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Eldorado Vd Zeshoek \ Balou Du Rouet
|105
|0
|0
|0
|28.60
|6
|313
|
Anouk Tolboom
NED
|Ienafanory
- KWPN
Mare \ Dark Bay \ 2013 \ Numero Uno \ Lancelot
|82.50
|0
|0
|0
|29.43
|7
|262
|
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
|Kosalottie W
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay (Dark) \ 2015 \ Chaman \ Libero H
|60
|0
|0
|0
|29.49
|8
|256
|
Johannes Ehning
GER
|Hitoki
- HOLST
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014
|45
|0
|0
|0
|30.50
|9
|274
|
Katharina Von Essen
GER
|Dorette-Tw
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Quarz \ Contendro II
|45
|0
|0
|0
|30.69
|10
|220
|
Zuzanna Kucharska
POL
|Dubalou 3
- OS
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Tailormade Diarado's Boy
|37.50
|0
|0
|0
|31.37
|11
|336
|
Eric Jr van der Vleuten
NED
|Chapper
- BAVAR
Stallion \ grey \ 2015 \ Chap II \ Asti Spumante \ Pippilotta
|37.50
|0
|0
|0
|31.74
|12
|370
|
Zoe Osterhoff
GER
|Djinn De Riverland
- SF
Gelding \ Bay (Bai) \ 2013 \ Vigo D'arsouilles \ Dollar Du Murier
|37.50
|0
|0
|0
|31.90
|13
|271
|
Micky Morssinkhof
NED
|Graziano
- KWPN
Stallion \ Black Bay \ 2011 \ Baltic VDL \ Great Pleasure
|0
|0
|0
|32.03
|14
|231
|
Leopold van Asten
NED
|VDL Groep Miss Untouchable
- OLDBG
Mare \ Bay \ 2007 \ Chacco-Blue \ Aldatus
|0
|0
|0
|32.77
|15
|218
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|VDL Kelton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Bubalu VDL \ Corland
|0
|0
|0
|33.38
|16
|248
|
Pheline Ahlmann
GER
|Cc-Top
- HANN
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Askari 173 \ Calido I
|0
|0
|0
|33.75
|17
|339
|
Kars Bonhof
NED
|Poker De Mariposa Tn
- BWP
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Nabab De Reve \ Berlin
|0
|0
|0
|33.79
|18
|233
|
Megan Laseur
NED
|Kaboom
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Kannan \ Numero Uno
|0
|0
|0
|34.03
|19
|368
|
Suus Kuyten
NED
|Take A Chance On Me Z
- ZANG
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2009 \ Taloubet Z \ Aldatus Z
|0
|0
|0
|34.16
|20
|373
|
Jens van Grunsven
NED
|Idextro
- KWPN
Gelding \ bay \ 2013 \ Dexter R \ Indoctro \ Odinethal
|0
|0
|0
|34.26
|21
|333
|
Frank Schuttert
NED
|Luckey Sr Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ L'arc De Triomphe \ Quick Star
|0
|0
|0
|34.44
|22
|290
|
Michael G Duffy
IRL
|Quick Chick 3
- HOLST
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Quo Vados \ Capitol I
|0
|0
|0
|34.51
|23
|314
|
Jens van Grunsven
NED
|Judeska
- KWPN
Mare \ other \ 2014 \ Emir R \ Odermus \ Bonita Molga
|0
|0
|0
|34.55
|24
|202
|
Johanna Zander-Keil
GER
|Loxley 112
- OS
Gelding \ Dark Bay \ 2011 \ Lesotho 4 \ Chacco-Blue
|0
|4
|4
|32.98
|25
|355
|
Tom Sanders
GER
|Kuberthus
- KWPN
Gelding \ Brownbay \ 2015 \ Ephebe For Ever \ Burggraaf Nv
|4
|0
|4
|34.63
|26
|306
|
Huseyin Cakmak
TUR
|Katy Perry Oc
- SWB
Mare \ Black \ 2015 \ Comfortuna VDL \ Calido I
|4
|0
|4
|34.71
|27
|322
|
Leon Thijssen
NED
|Jamerson
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Kannan \ Numero Uno
|4
|0
|4
|35.33
|28
|235
|
Megan Laseur
NED
|Kwanta Kosta Pr
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Thunder Vd Zuuthoeve \ Vermont
|4
|0
|4
|36.71
|29
|265
|
Thijs Machielsen
NED
|Ireuza
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Numero Uno \ Heartbreaker
|8
|0
|8
|30.59
|30
|205
|
Daan van Geel
NED
|Kedgwick
- KWPN
Gelding \ bay \ 2015 \ Bamako de Muze \ Lux Z \ U.Praline
|0
|8
|8
|33.31
|31
|302
|
Emily Turkington
IRL
|Cissi
- DSP (BRAND)
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cristallo 7 \ Collini
|0
|8
|8
|34.63
|32
|325
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Clementine
- AES
Mare \ Black Bay \ 2015 \ Caretino Gold \ Quintero
|4
|4
|8
|35.58
|33
|365
|
Maud Roosendaal
NED
|Kong Karlos
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Numero Uno \ Lux Z
|8
|4
|12
|33.88
|34
|240
|
Kelly van Wijk
NED
|Tiptopv/h Schaeck
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Taloubet \ Erco Van 'T Roosakker
|8
|4
|12
|34.10
|35
|264
|
Thijs Machielsen
NED
|Frans Wilrick's
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay (Dark) \ 2010 \ Ustinov \ Hors La Loi II
|24
|0
|24
|33.64
|330
|
Kira Gremme
GER
|Alvin B
- RHEIN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Arpeggio \ Phantom 26
|ELM
|343
|
Lars Kuster
NED
|Quiwi Capitola
- HOLST
Mare \ Grey \ 2013 \ Quiwi Dream \ Cero
|ELM
|345
|
Erwin de Bruin
NED
|Falco
- ZCHKS
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Vigo D Arsouilles Stx \ Latinus S.V.
|RET