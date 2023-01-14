S13: Stal Brouwer Prijs

CSI2* - Medium Tour

Table A: Against the Clock with Jump-Off , FEI Art. 238.2.2a / Obstacle Height: 1m40
Jan. 14, 2023, 3:15 p.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR Round A Jump-Off Time
1 341
Pim Mulder
NED
Ibylle
2000 0 0 38.45
2 279
Alex David Gill
GBR
VDL Kelton
1600 0 0 42.43
3 314
Monique Van den Broek
NED
Kes Tn
1200 0 0 42.73
4 204
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Jolita
800 0 0 43.76
5 266
Wesley De Boer
NED
Kaphira
560 0 0 43.93
6 316
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
Jarocho-Blue
440 0 0 44.58
7 306
Daan Van Geel
NED
Just Blue
320 0 4 39.19
8 349
Bas Moerings
NED
Jesther
240 0 4 40.16
9 330
Joel Ehinger
GER
Borita 2
240 0 4 41.48
10 337
Thijmen Vos
NED
Ive Got the Key
200 0 4 45.06
11 202
Jens Van Grunsven
NED
Greatlight VDL
200 0 4 46.89
12 295
Mans Thijssen
NED
Charlie
200 0 4 49.60
13 313
Monique Van den Broek
NED
Kaspar R
35 0 4 50.87
14 347
Jeroen Dubbeldam
NED
Juwel SFN
35 0 4 56.31
15 285
Michael Greeve
NED
Keep it Cool Sss
35 0 8 42.87
16 229
Ann Carton-Grootjans
BEL
Kayenne Z
35 0 8 42.90
17 333
Albert Zoer
NED
K-Dine
35 0 8 55.64
18 272
Jorinde Dolfijn
NED
Justique
0 10 58.04
19 209
Tobias Meyer
GER
Cormalico
0 10 58.99
20 256
Robert Vos
NED
Cadillac Z
0 12 54.34
21 242
Brayen Brata-Coolen
INA
Castello H
0 21 69.24
22 278
Frank Schuttert
NED
Justine W
0 ELM
22 274
Gert Jan Bruggink
NED
Viggo
0 RET
24 287
Michael Greeve
NED
Watermill Art SFN
1 67.21
25 224
Karin Martinsen
SWE
Tailormade Concha Balou
1 67.28
26 268
Marc Houtzager
NED
Klasse Eb
1 67.42
27 251
Berber Dijkman
NED
Its a Katosca Again
1 67.48
28 356
Demi Van Grunsven
NED
Hucinta
2 68.11
29 231
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Kailon
2 68.67
30 253
Marieke Houtman
NED
Es. Buberth
3 69.01
31 255
Vincent Geerink
NED
Fifty Fifty
4 63.57
32 334
Albert Zoer
NED
Priceless van het Mangelhof
4 64.16
33 221
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
Hebe
4 65.42
34 311
Jeffrey Schmitz
NED
A Lee Spring Power
4 66.02
35 214
Bart Van der Maat
NED
Quebec
4 66.14
36 281
Alex David Gill
GBR
Inaico VDL
5 67.11
37 318
Karim Elzoghby
EGY
Gallos
5 67.12
38 264
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
Innovation
5 67.28
39 252
Angelique Hoorn
NED
Alonso Z
5 67.33
40 230
Ann Carton-Grootjans
BEL
Judine van de Kapel
5 67.80
41 309
Conan Wright
IRL
Leal
5 67.91
42 250
Berber Dijkman
NED
Jolie F
6 68.05
43 241
Brayen Brata-Coolen
INA
Aragon Floyd
6 68.20
44 288
Melody Matheson
NZL
Kentucky Balia Nl
6 68.43
45 211
Jack Ray Nielsen
DEN
Raypawers by the Way
6 68.78
46 317
Karim Elzoghby
EGY
Clarima 8
7 69.23
47 302
Suus Kuyten
NED
Take a Chance on Me Z
7 69.32
48 217
Eric Ten Cate
NED
Ivoor
8 64.24
49 310
Jeffrey Schmitz
NED
Cor
8 65.70
50 322
Regina Leeuwen
NED
Cherry Tania
8 65.86
51 207
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
Fadograaf
8 66.11
52 219
Eric Ten Cate
NED
Horsedeals Notre-Dame van 't Roosakker
8 66.92
53 225
Karin Martinsen
SWE
Tailormade Diarado'S Geisha
8 70.21
54 234
Chantal Regter
NED
Garrincha van de Kalevallei
8 70.66
55 261
Manon Van der Sluis
NED
Double Dutch
8 70.85
56 245
Julia Houtzager-Kayser
AUT
Django Semilly
9 67.53
57 298
Maxime Van Andel
NED
Cabelensky Z
9 71.61
58 291
Max Van de Poll
NED
Kola
10 68.51
59 269
Marc Houtzager
NED
Sterrehof'S Dante N.O.P.
10 76.29
60 227
Henry Vaske
GER
Look at Me Rp
13 68.00
61 232
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Indekann Hk
14 68.23
62 210
Jack Ray Nielsen
DEN
Raypawers Fair Play
17 67.92
63 363
Elisabeth Jukema
NED
Declaration Du Golfe
26 84.04
64 354
Annet Willems
NED
Helsinki V.D.O.
31 89.60
239
Renee Hazeleger
NED
Joie de Vigo R.T.
ELM
284
Rutger Gieske
NED
Jobluno Rock
RET
326
Ruben Dario Ramirez Zilli
MEX
Thai V Chapelbridge Z
RET
344
Julian De Boer
NED
Creme de La Creme Z
WD
293
Kiefer Dawson Stanley
IRL
Jumping Jack van de Kalevallei
WD