S13: Stal Brouwer Prijs
CSI2* - Medium Tour
Table A: Against the Clock with Jump-Off , FEI Art. 238.2.2a / Obstacle Height: 1m40
Jan. 14, 2023, 3:15 p.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|Round A
|Jump-Off
|Time
|1
|341
|
Pim Mulder
NED
|Ibylle
- KWPN
Mare \ Other \ 2013 \ Q.Breitling Ls \ For Pleasure \ Belena
|2000
|0
|0
|38.45
|2
|279
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|VDL Kelton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Bubalu VDL \ Corland \ Gina
|1600
|0
|0
|42.43
|3
|314
|
Monique Van den Broek
NED
|Kes Tn
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Comme Il Faut 5 \ Heartbreaker \ Cheers
|1200
|0
|0
|42.73
|4
|204
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|Jolita
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Arezzo VDL \ Quasimodo Z \ Waylita
|800
|0
|0
|43.76
|5
|266
|
Wesley De Boer
NED
|Kaphira
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Corland
|560
|0
|0
|43.93
|6
|316
|
Sjoerd Kommers
NED
|Jarocho-Blue
- KWPN
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Boss \ Ficardi-Chin
|440
|0
|0
|44.58
|7
|306
|
Daan Van Geel
NED
|Just Blue
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Olympic Ferro \ Paloma
|320
|0
|4
|39.19
|8
|349
|
Bas Moerings
NED
|Jesther
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Cardento 933 \ Guidam \ Vesther
|240
|0
|4
|40.16
|9
|330
|
Joel Ehinger
GER
|Borita 2
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2009 \ Boritas \ Landos \ Hakira
|240
|0
|4
|41.48
|10
|337
|
Thijmen Vos
NED
|Ive Got the Key
- ISH
Gelding \ Other \ 2010 \ Womanizer \ Ekstein \ Eksprit
|200
|0
|4
|45.06
|11
|202
|
Jens Van Grunsven
NED
|Greatlight VDL
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2011 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Stakkato \ Starlight
|200
|0
|4
|46.89
|12
|295
|
Mans Thijssen
NED
|Charlie
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2006 \ Casall \ Corofino 2 \ K-Jeremia
|200
|0
|4
|49.60
|13
|313
|
Monique Van den Broek
NED
|Kaspar R
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Eldorado van de Zeshoek \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Termieque
|35
|0
|4
|50.87
|14
|347
|
Jeroen Dubbeldam
NED
|Juwel SFN
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Etoulon \ L'Esprit \ Chiva
|35
|0
|4
|56.31
|15
|285
|
Michael Greeve
NED
|Keep it Cool Sss
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Corland \ Wyoming-S
|35
|0
|8
|42.87
|16
|229
|
Ann Carton-Grootjans
BEL
|Kayenne Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Kannan \ Canezaro \ Alexsandria
|35
|0
|8
|42.90
|17
|333
|
Albert Zoer
NED
|K-Dine
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Grand Slam \ Veron \ C-Dine
|35
|0
|8
|55.64
|18
|272
|
Jorinde Dolfijn
NED
|Justique
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Bustique \ \ M.Buberth 33
|0
|10
|58.04
|19
|209
|
Tobias Meyer
GER
|Cormalico
- WESTF
Stallion \ Bay \ 2012 \ Cornet Obolensky
|0
|10
|58.99
|20
|256
|
Robert Vos
NED
|Cadillac Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Carrera VDL
|0
|12
|54.34
|21
|242
|
Brayen Brata-Coolen
INA
|Castello H
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Casall \ Corofino 2 \ Missouri Lady
|0
|21
|69.24
|22
|278
|
Frank Schuttert
NED
|Justine W
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2014 \ Mr Blue \ Grannus \ Grandezza
|0
|ELM
|22
|274
|
Gert Jan Bruggink
NED
|Viggo
- AES
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Vigo D Arsouilles Stx
|0
|RET
|24
|287
|
Michael Greeve
NED
|Watermill Art SFN
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Connect \ Carambole \ Fanessa
|1
|67.21
|25
|224
|
Karin Martinsen
SWE
|Tailormade Concha Balou
- OS
Stallion \ Other \ 2014 \ Conthargos \ Chacco-Blue \ Pia Blue
|1
|67.28
|26
|268
|
Marc Houtzager
NED
|Klasse Eb
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Regino \ Chellano Z \ Caurien Z
|1
|67.42
|27
|251
|
Berber Dijkman
NED
|Its a Katosca Again
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013
|1
|67.48
|28
|356
|
Demi Van Grunsven
NED
|Hucinta
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Namelus R \ Indoctro \ Cucinda
|2
|68.11
|29
|231
|
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|Kailon
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Etoulon \ Phin Phin \ Araya van Olga
|2
|68.67
|30
|253
|
Marieke Houtman
NED
|Es. Buberth
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2009 \ Up to Date \ Burggraaf \ S. Buberth
|3
|69.01
|31
|255
|
Vincent Geerink
NED
|Fifty Fifty
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2010 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Andiamo \ Trampoliene
|4
|63.57
|32
|334
|
Albert Zoer
NED
|Priceless van het Mangelhof
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Diamant de Semilly \ \ Ocarina des Monts
|4
|64.16
|33
|221
|
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
|Hebe
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Ingmar \ Verdi Tn \ Campanula
|4
|65.42
|34
|311
|
Jeffrey Schmitz
NED
|A Lee Spring Power
- WESTF
Stallion \ Bay \ 2007 \ Argentinus \ Cornet Obolensky \ Coralie
|4
|66.02
|35
|214
|
Bart Van der Maat
NED
|Quebec
- SF
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Qlassic Bois Margot \ Cento \ Centina
|4
|66.14
|36
|281
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|Inaico VDL
- BWP
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Indoctro \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Beach Quella
|5
|67.11
|37
|318
|
Karim Elzoghby
EGY
|Gallos
- KWPN
Gelding \ Other \ 2011 \ Spartacus Tn \ Casco \ Blondie
|5
|67.12
|38
|264
|
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
|Innovation
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Dantos \ Now or Never M \ Tomelia H
|5
|67.28
|39
|252
|
Angelique Hoorn
NED
|Alonso Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015
|5
|67.33
|40
|230
|
Ann Carton-Grootjans
BEL
|Judine van de Kapel
- SBS
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cigaret Jvh Z \ Gladstone \ Quassia Wisbecq
|5
|67.80
|41
|309
|
Conan Wright
IRL
|Leal
- WESTF
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Falkenhof'S Lancer \ Cornet Obolensky \ Crassula
|5
|67.91
|42
|250
|
Berber Dijkman
NED
|Jolie F
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2014
|6
|68.05
|43
|241
|
Brayen Brata-Coolen
INA
|Aragon Floyd
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2010 \ Canturano \ Mr Blue \ Sapphire
|6
|68.20
|44
|288
|
Melody Matheson
NZL
|Kentucky Balia Nl
- KWPN
Gelding \ Other \ 2015 \ Carambole \ Lux Z \ Utah Nl
|6
|68.43
|45
|211
|
Jack Ray Nielsen
DEN
|Raypawers by the Way
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Cebulon Blanc \ D-Calandra
|6
|68.78
|46
|317
|
Karim Elzoghby
EGY
|Clarima 8
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Uriko \ Clearway \ Viktoria I
|7
|69.23
|47
|302
|
Suus Kuyten
NED
|Take a Chance on Me Z
- ZANG
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2009 \ Taloubet Z \ Aldatus Z \ Abba Z
|7
|69.32
|48
|217
|
Eric Ten Cate
NED
|Ivoor
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Eldorado van de Zeshoek \ Verdi Tn \ Bunera
|8
|64.24
|49
|310
|
Jeffrey Schmitz
NED
|Cor
- AES
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Caretino Gold \ Numero Uno \ Thekla
|8
|65.70
|50
|322
|
Regina Leeuwen
NED
|Cherry Tania
- DSP (BRAND)
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2010 \ Cellestial \ Con Capitol \ Con Tania
|8
|65.86
|51
|207
|
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
|Fadograaf
- KWPN
Gelding \ Black \ 2010 \ Vigaro \ Quasimodo Z \ Burggravin
|8
|66.11
|52
|219
|
Eric Ten Cate
NED
|Horsedeals Notre-Dame van 't Roosakker
- BWP
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Echo van T Spieveld \ Kashmir van Schuttershof \ Jolly Girl van T Roosakker
|8
|66.92
|53
|225
|
Karin Martinsen
SWE
|Tailormade Diarado'S Geisha
- OS
Mare \ Other \ 2015 \ Tailormade Diarado'S Boy \ Lawito \ Last Geisha
|8
|70.21
|54
|234
|
Chantal Regter
NED
|Garrincha van de Kalevallei
- SBS
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Plot Blue \ Numero Uno \ Dolce Vita Vdk
|8
|70.66
|55
|261
|
Manon Van der Sluis
NED
|Double Dutch
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2008 \ Zurich \ Chellano Z \ Champagne Z
|8
|70.85
|56
|245
|
Julia Houtzager-Kayser
AUT
|Django Semilly
- SF
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Nartago \ Le Tot de Semilly \ Anais Du Tot
|9
|67.53
|57
|298
|
Maxime Van Andel
NED
|Cabelensky Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Harley \ D'Odessa R&D
|9
|71.61
|58
|291
|
Max Van de Poll
NED
|Kola
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Padock Du Plessis*Hn
|10
|68.51
|59
|269
|
Marc Houtzager
NED
|Sterrehof'S Dante N.O.P.
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2008 \ Canturano \ Phin-Phin \ Zidante
|10
|76.29
|60
|227
|
Henry Vaske
GER
|Look at Me Rp
- OS
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Lord Pezi Junior \ Landadel \ Lilly
|13
|68.00
|61
|232
|
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|Indekann Hk
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Kannan \ Lux \ Zaniki
|14
|68.23
|62
|210
|
Jack Ray Nielsen
DEN
|Raypawers Fair Play
- DWB
Mare \ Black \ 2014 \ Favorit Ask \ Doge Du Taillanet \ Undercover
|17
|67.92
|63
|363
|
Elisabeth Jukema
NED
|Declaration Du Golfe
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Crown Z \ Quidam de Revel \ Roxelane St Loise
|26
|84.04
|64
|354
|
Annet Willems
NED
|Helsinki V.D.O.
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Cardento 933 \ Conterno-Grande \ Kora
|31
|89.60
|239
|
Renee Hazeleger
NED
|Joie de Vigo R.T.
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Vigo D Arsouilles Stx \ San Patrignano Cassini \ United
|ELM
|284
|
Rutger Gieske
NED
|Jobluno Rock
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Numero Uno \ Indoctro \ Toblesse Obliga
|RET
|326
|
Ruben Dario Ramirez Zilli
MEX
|Thai V Chapelbridge Z
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013
|RET
|344
|
Julian De Boer
NED
|Creme de La Creme Z
- ZANG
Stallion \ Other \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Carthago Z \ Cara Mia Z
|WD
|293
|
Kiefer Dawson Stanley
IRL
|Jumping Jack van de Kalevallei
- SBS
Stallion \ Other \ 2015 \ Kannan \ Chin Chin \ Verite van de Kalevallei
|WD