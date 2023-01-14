1 341 Pim Mulder NED Corien Hoogenboom,Freek Hoogenboom / Hoogenboom Ibylle Ibylle - KWPN Mare \ Other \ 2013 \ Q.Breitling Ls \ For Pleasure \ Belena 2000 0 0 38.45

2 279 Alex David Gill GBR VDL Stud / VDL Stud VDL Kelton VDL Kelton - KWPN Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Bubalu VDL \ Corland \ Gina 1600 0 0 42.43

3 314 Monique Van den Broek NED Wilgo Van de Mheen / Maatschap Team Nijhof Kes Tn Kes Tn - KWPN Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Comme Il Faut 5 \ Heartbreaker \ Cheers 1200 0 0 42.73

4 204 Annelies Vorsselmans BEL Ludger Beerbaum Stables,Av Horses Bv,Stal de Sjiem / Gerbrandy Dijkstra Jolita Jolita - KWPN Mare \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Arezzo VDL \ Quasimodo Z \ Waylita 800 0 0 43.76

5 266 Wesley De Boer NED Rino S.R.L. Kaphira Kaphira - KWPN Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Corland 560 0 0 43.93

6 316 Sjoerd Kommers NED Cecilia Rodriguez Gómez / C.Rodriguez Gomez Jarocho-Blue Jarocho-Blue - KWPN Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Boss \ Ficardi-Chin 440 0 0 44.58

7 306 Daan Van Geel NED Henk Grol,Van Geel-Schröder B.V. / Grol Just Blue Just Blue - KWPN Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Olympic Ferro \ Paloma 320 0 4 39.19

8 349 Bas Moerings NED Geert Moerings / G.J.A. Moerings Jesther Jesther - KWPN Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Cardento 933 \ Guidam \ Vesther 240 0 4 40.16

9 330 Joel Ehinger GER Ehinger, Rolf / Asmussen, Henri Borita 2 Borita 2 - HOLST Mare \ Bay \ 2009 \ Boritas \ Landos \ Hakira 240 0 4 41.48

10 337 Thijmen Vos NED Lövsta Stuteri Ab / Paul Timlin Ive Got the Key Ive Got the Key - ISH Gelding \ Other \ 2010 \ Womanizer \ Ekstein \ Eksprit 200 0 4 45.06

11 202 Jens Van Grunsven NED Stal van Grunsven / VDL Stud Greatlight VDL Greatlight VDL - KWPN Mare \ Grey \ 2011 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Stakkato \ Starlight 200 0 4 46.89

12 295 Mans Thijssen NED Stal Thijssen B.V. / Peters Timm, Bargenstedt (Ger) Charlie Charlie - HOLST Gelding \ Bay \ 2006 \ Casall \ Corofino 2 \ K-Jeremia 200 0 4 49.60

13 313 Monique Van den Broek NED Wilgo Van de Mheen / Rietberg, Holten Kaspar R Kaspar R - KWPN Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Eldorado van de Zeshoek \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Termieque 35 0 4 50.87

14 347 Jeroen Dubbeldam NED Springpaarden Fonds Nederland Ii B.V. / G.B.Busscher Juwel SFN Juwel SFN - KWPN Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Etoulon \ L'Esprit \ Chiva 35 0 4 56.31

15 285 Michael Greeve NED Gerrit Jan Van de Pol / E.H.Schoonhoven Keep it Cool Sss Keep it Cool Sss - KWPN Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Corland \ Wyoming-S 35 0 8 42.87

16 229 Ann Carton-Grootjans BEL Kristof Engelen / Kristof Engelen Kayenne Z Kayenne Z - ZANG Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Kannan \ Canezaro \ Alexsandria 35 0 8 42.90

17 333 Albert Zoer NED A. Zoer Bv / J.Koetsier K-Dine K-Dine - KWPN Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Grand Slam \ Veron \ C-Dine 35 0 8 55.64

18 272 Jorinde Dolfijn NED Stal Hester Klompmaker / Horse Service Int. Bv Justique Justique - KWPN Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Bustique \ \ M.Buberth 33 0 10 58.04

19 209 Tobias Meyer GER Gestüt Sprehe Gmbh Cormalico Cormalico - WESTF Stallion \ Bay \ 2012 \ Cornet Obolensky 0 10 58.99

20 256 Robert Vos NED A Vos / G. Weggemans Cadillac Z Cadillac Z - ZANG Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Carrera VDL 0 12 54.34

21 242 Brayen Brata-Coolen INA Karissa Fitria Saddak,Stal 't Hofstee / Groth Hans Castello H Castello H - HOLST Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Casall \ Corofino 2 \ Missouri Lady 0 21 69.24

22 278 Frank Schuttert NED B Wezenberg / Wezenberg Justine W Justine W - KWPN Mare \ Grey \ 2014 \ Mr Blue \ Grannus \ Grandezza 0 ELM

22 274 Gert Jan Bruggink NED Gert Jan Bruggink Viggo Viggo - AES Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Vigo D Arsouilles Stx 0 RET

24 287 Michael Greeve NED Jan Greve,Springpaarden Fonds Nederland Ii B.V. / Greve Watermill Art SFN Watermill Art SFN - KWPN Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Connect \ Carambole \ Fanessa 1 67.21

25 224 Karin Martinsen SWE Tailormade Horses Aps / Tailormade Horses Aps Tailormade Concha Balou Tailormade Concha Balou - OS Stallion \ Other \ 2014 \ Conthargos \ Chacco-Blue \ Pia Blue 1 67.28

26 268 Marc Houtzager NED Riant Jumping Horses,Ryan Star B.V. / G. & L.F.O. Ter Harmsel-Zanderink Klasse Eb Klasse Eb - KWPN Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Regino \ Chellano Z \ Caurien Z 1 67.42

27 251 Berber Dijkman NED Greetje Folkerts Its a Katosca Again Its a Katosca Again - KWPN Mare \ Bay \ 2013 1 67.48

28 356 Demi Van Grunsven NED Van Grunsven Jumping Stables B.V. / G. van de Winkel Hucinta Hucinta - KWPN Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Namelus R \ Indoctro \ Cucinda 2 68.11

29 231 Hendrik-Jan Schuttert NED H.J.S. Trading B.V.,Wulferink Beheer Bv / Schuttert Kailon Kailon - KWPN Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Etoulon \ Phin Phin \ Araya van Olga 2 68.67

30 253 Marieke Houtman NED M. Houtman Es. Buberth Es. Buberth - KWPN Mare \ Bay \ 2009 \ Up to Date \ Burggraaf \ S. Buberth 3 69.01

31 255 Vincent Geerink NED Vincent Geerink / M. Jakobsen Fifty Fifty Fifty Fifty - KWPN Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2010 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Andiamo \ Trampoliene 4 63.57

32 334 Albert Zoer NED A. Zoer Bv / Mangelschots Priceless van het Mangelhof Priceless van het Mangelhof - BWP Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Diamant de Semilly \ \ Ocarina des Monts 4 64.16

33 221 Hessel Hoekstra NED Chris Koppelman / C. Koppelman Hebe Hebe - KWPN Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Ingmar \ Verdi Tn \ Campanula 4 65.42

34 311 Jeffrey Schmitz NED Stoeterij Black Horse B.V. (J.Vink) / Heinrich Ramsbrock, Menslage A Lee Spring Power A Lee Spring Power - WESTF Stallion \ Bay \ 2007 \ Argentinus \ Cornet Obolensky \ Coralie 4 66.02

35 214 Bart Van der Maat NED Dekstation de Havikerwaard / La Lucerne D Outremer Quebec Quebec - SF Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Qlassic Bois Margot \ Cento \ Centina 4 66.14

36 281 Alex David Gill GBR VDL Stud / Aegten Inaico VDL Inaico VDL - BWP Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Indoctro \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Beach Quella 5 67.11

37 318 Karim Elzoghby EGY Karim Elzoghby Gallos Gallos - KWPN Gelding \ Other \ 2011 \ Spartacus Tn \ Casco \ Blondie 5 67.12

38 264 Ernesto Canseco MEX Hbc Stal / Van de Vaart Innovation Innovation - KWPN Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Dantos \ Now or Never M \ Tomelia H 5 67.28

39 252 Angelique Hoorn NED Angelique Hoorn Alonso Z Alonso Z - ZANG Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 5 67.33

40 230 Ann Carton-Grootjans BEL Ann Carton,Stevens Sporthorses / Joris van den Bergh Judine van de Kapel Judine van de Kapel - SBS Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cigaret Jvh Z \ Gladstone \ Quassia Wisbecq 5 67.80

41 309 Conan Wright IRL Carlie Fairty / Gestut Zhaschkow Leal Leal - WESTF Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Falkenhof'S Lancer \ Cornet Obolensky \ Crassula 5 67.91

42 250 Berber Dijkman NED Berber Dijkman Jolie F Jolie F - KWPN Mare \ Grey \ 2014 6 68.05

43 241 Brayen Brata-Coolen INA Karissa Fitria Saddak / 't Hofstee Vof Aragon Floyd Aragon Floyd - KWPN Gelding \ Bay \ 2010 \ Canturano \ Mr Blue \ Sapphire 6 68.20

44 288 Melody Matheson NZL Maartje Lanooy,Dinand Noeverman / Dinand Noeverman and Maartje Lanooy Kentucky Balia Nl Kentucky Balia Nl - KWPN Gelding \ Other \ 2015 \ Carambole \ Lux Z \ Utah Nl 6 68.43

45 211 Jack Ray Nielsen DEN Jack Ray Nielsen,Solvejg Nielsen / Willfred Ollech Raypawers by the Way Raypawers by the Way - HOLST Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Baloubet Du Rouet \ Cebulon Blanc \ D-Calandra 6 68.78

46 317 Karim Elzoghby EGY Mohamed El Naggar / Vollersen Johann Clarima 8 Clarima 8 - HOLST Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Uriko \ Clearway \ Viktoria I 7 69.23

47 302 Suus Kuyten NED Suus Kuyten Horses Bv / Stoeterij Zangersheide Take a Chance on Me Z Take a Chance on Me Z - ZANG Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2009 \ Taloubet Z \ Aldatus Z \ Abba Z 7 69.32

48 217 Eric Ten Cate NED Hennie Groote Wolthaar / H.B.M.Groote Wolthaar Ivoor Ivoor - KWPN Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Eldorado van de Zeshoek \ Verdi Tn \ Bunera 8 64.24

49 310 Jeffrey Schmitz NED Stoeterij Black Horses / Van Eeten Cor Cor - AES Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Caretino Gold \ Numero Uno \ Thekla 8 65.70

50 322 Regina Leeuwen NED St. Bride'S Farm / Anja Bartels Cherry Tania Cherry Tania - DSP (BRAND) Mare \ Chestnut \ 2010 \ Cellestial \ Con Capitol \ Con Tania 8 65.86

51 207 Sally Hopkinson GBR David Hopkinson Ltd / J. Maat, Balkbrug (Ned) Fadograaf Fadograaf - KWPN Gelding \ Black \ 2010 \ Vigaro \ Quasimodo Z \ Burggravin 8 66.11

52 219 Eric Ten Cate NED Rudi De Vlieger / Kluskens Horsedeals Notre-Dame van 't Roosakker Horsedeals Notre-Dame van 't Roosakker - BWP Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Echo van T Spieveld \ Kashmir van Schuttershof \ Jolly Girl van T Roosakker 8 66.92

53 225 Karin Martinsen SWE Tailormade Horses Aps / Tailormade Horses Aps Tailormade Diarado'S Geisha Tailormade Diarado'S Geisha - OS Mare \ Other \ 2015 \ Tailormade Diarado'S Boy \ Lawito \ Last Geisha 8 70.21

54 234 Chantal Regter NED Geert De Sloover,Joeri Stevens / Sloover-Stevens Garrincha van de Kalevallei Garrincha van de Kalevallei - SBS Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Plot Blue \ Numero Uno \ Dolce Vita Vdk 8 70.66

55 261 Manon Van der Sluis NED Warner Van der Sluis / M. de Bart-Sinke Double Dutch Double Dutch - KWPN Mare \ Grey \ 2008 \ Zurich \ Chellano Z \ Champagne Z 8 70.85

56 245 Julia Houtzager-Kayser AUT Stal Houtzager-Kayser / Levallois Django Semilly Django Semilly - SF Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Nartago \ Le Tot de Semilly \ Anais Du Tot 9 67.53

57 298 Maxime Van Andel NED Robert Rikkert / Bocken & Johansson Stables Cabelensky Z Cabelensky Z - ZANG Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Harley \ D'Odessa R&D 9 71.61

58 291 Max Van de Poll NED Max Van de Poll Kola Kola - KWPN Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Padock Du Plessis*Hn 10 68.51

59 269 Marc Houtzager NED Stoeterij Sterrehof / J.W.J. Soeter, Stokkum (Ned) Sterrehof'S Dante N.O.P. Sterrehof'S Dante N.O.P. - KWPN Mare \ Bay \ 2008 \ Canturano \ Phin-Phin \ Zidante 10 76.29

60 227 Henry Vaske GER Otto Vaske / Peter Reinhold Look at Me Rp Look at Me Rp - OS Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Lord Pezi Junior \ Landadel \ Lilly 13 68.00

61 232 Hendrik-Jan Schuttert NED H.J.S. Trading B.V. Indekann Hk Indekann Hk Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Kannan \ Lux \ Zaniki 14 68.23

62 210 Jack Ray Nielsen DEN Maja Bech Andersen,Jack Ray Nielsen / Maja Bech Andersen & Jack Ray Nielsen Raypawers Fair Play Raypawers Fair Play - DWB Mare \ Black \ 2014 \ Favorit Ask \ Doge Du Taillanet \ Undercover 17 67.92

63 363 Elisabeth Jukema NED Elisabeth Jukema,F. Jukema / Cimolai Declaration Du Golfe Declaration Du Golfe Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Crown Z \ Quidam de Revel \ Roxelane St Loise 26 84.04

64 354 Annet Willems NED Robert Vos / Meeuwes Helsinki V.D.O. Helsinki V.D.O. - KWPN Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Cardento 933 \ Conterno-Grande \ Kora 31 89.60

239 Renee Hazeleger NED Rene Hazeleger / R.Tel Joie de Vigo R.T. Joie de Vigo R.T. - KWPN Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Vigo D Arsouilles Stx \ San Patrignano Cassini \ United ELM

284 Rutger Gieske NED Jacob Vos Jobluno Rock Jobluno Rock - KWPN Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Numero Uno \ Indoctro \ Toblesse Obliga RET

326 Ruben Dario Ramirez Zilli MEX C.J. De Beule Thai V Chapelbridge Z Thai V Chapelbridge Z Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013 RET

344 Julian De Boer NED Carmel Ryan / Ryan Carmel Creme de La Creme Z Creme de La Creme Z - ZANG Stallion \ Other \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Carthago Z \ Cara Mia Z WD