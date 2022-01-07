S9: Reus Advocaten Prijs
CSI 2* Medium Tour, 1.40m, Two Phase special
Two Phases Special FEI Art. 274.2.5
Jan. 7, 2022, 4:20 p.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|1st Phase
|2nd Phase
|Total
|Time
|1
|617
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Cristo
- HOLST
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Cellestial \ Quantum
|500
|0
|0
|0
|26.57
|2
|637
|
Mark Finnerty
IRL
|All Action
- ISH
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2011 \ Askoll Peter Pan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|26.61
|3
|660
|
Vincent Geerink
NED
|Fifty Fifty
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2010 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Andiamo
|300
|0
|0
|0
|26.77
|4
|521
|
Bas van der Aa
NED
|Hakkinen N
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2012 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Chin Chin
|200
|0
|0
|0
|26.96
|5
|626
|
Philipp Schulze Topphoff
GER
|Toxic Boy
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Toulon \ Calido I
|125
|0
|0
|0
|27.17
|5
|646
|
Sander Geerink
NED
|Jacobus S
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Numero Uno \ Toulon
|125
|0
|0
|0
|27.17
|7
|581
|
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|Lopez T
- OS
Mare \ Chestnut (Dark) \ 2013 \ Lord Pezi Junior \ Lordanos
|80
|0
|0
|0
|27.56
|8
|537
|
Martine Gramsbergen-Hoekstra
NED
|Beat It Gh
- NRPS
Mare \ Bay \ 2006 \ Quasimodo Z \ Armstrong
|60
|0
|0
|0
|28.14
|9
|532
|
Weite Oldenziel
NED
|Ofichem's Finn
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2010 \ Zirocco Blue \ Lux
|60
|0
|0
|0
|28.58
|10
|523
|
Bas Moerings
NED
|Jesther
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Cardento 933 \ Guidam
|50
|0
|0
|0
|28.63
|11
|633
|
Eric Jr van der Vleuten
NED
|O'Bailey Vh Brouwershof
- BWP
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Darco \ Contact Van De Heffinck
|50
|0
|0
|0
|28.68
|12
|501
|
Daniela Theelen
GER
|Coupon 6
- HANN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2011 \ Coupe De Coeur 2 \ Stakkato
|50
|0
|0
|0
|28.80
|13
|553
|
Shane Dwan
IRL
|Coupe Gold
- OS
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Coupe D'or \ Stakkato Gold
|35
|0
|0
|0
|29.21
|14
|597
|
Toni Hassmann
GER
|Top Gun Sr
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Casimo \ Bollvorm’S Libero H
|35
|0
|0
|0
|29.27
|15
|505
|
Albert Zoer
NED
|Florian
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2010 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Cardento
|0
|0
|0
|29.68
|16
|513
|
Manon van der Sluis
NED
|Coco Chanel
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Connor 48 \ Acord II
|0
|0
|0
|30.02
|17
|564
|
Pia-Luise Aufrecht-Bruggink
GER
|That's Mie Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ That's Life \ Numero Uno
|0
|0
|0
|31.54
|18
|529
|
Celeste van der Poel
NED
|Romina L
- WESTF
Mare \ Grey \ 2008 \ Potential \ Grossadmiral
|0
|0
|0
|32.30
|19
|587
|
Michael Greeve
NED
|Hamilton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Nabab De Reve \ Darco
|0
|0
|0
|32.44
|20
|555
|
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
|Icoon VDL
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2013 \ Bubalu VDL \ Cardento
|0
|0
|0
|32.84
|21
|621
|
Pam Nieuwenhuis
NED
|Bertha 10
- OLDBG
Mare \ Bay \ 2010 \ Balou De Rouet Z \ Argentinus
|0
|0
|0
|32.93
|22
|516
|
Rink-Jan Dijkstra
NED
|Ilivia
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2013 \ Dakar VDL \ Damhus VDL Glennridge
|0
|0
|0
|33.07
|23
|634
|
Rianne Visscher
NED
|Gegannie
- KWPN
Mare \ Dark Bay \ 2011 \ Biscayo
|0
|0
|0
|33.39
|24
|559
|
Niels Kersten
NED
|Diamant Blue Rbf Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Diamant De Semilly
|0
|0
|0
|33.53
|25
|663
|
Jurre van Bommel
NED
|Casus Regere Du Frene
- SF
Gelding \ Black \ 2012 \ Diamant De Semilly
|0
|0
|0
|33.66
|26
|609
|
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
|It's Possible Srk
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2013
|0
|0
|0
|33.82
|27
|630
|
Frank Schuttert
NED
|Greatlight VDL
- KWPN
Mare \ Chesnut/Grey \ 2011 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Stakkato
|0
|0
|0
|33.90
|28
|591
|
Mel Thijssen
NED
|Gill
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Lord Z \ Sheraton
|0
|0
|0
|34.24
|29
|547
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|Iago K Zaness
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2013 \ Zavall VDL \ Aerobic Tn
|0
|0
|0
|34.47
|30
|568
|
Jeroen Dubbeldam
NED
|Intertoff
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013 \ Denzel Vt Meulenhof \ Lys Rouge Nra Stb 90.5
|0
|0
|0
|34.52
|31
|608
|
Mans Thijssen
NED
|Hello
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2012 \ Alano \ Nabab De Reve
|0
|0
|0
|36.05
|32
|534
|
Felix Hassmann
GER
|Quiwitino Wz
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Quiwi Dream \ Caretino 2
|0
|4
|4
|24.90
|33
|666
|
Hylke de Jong
NED
|Headline
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Ahorn
|0
|4
|4
|26.81
|34
|616
|
Leon Thijssen
NED
|Granito Noordenhoek
- KWPN
Gelding \ Black \ 2011 \ Corland \ Cash
|0
|4
|4
|27.45
|35
|669
|
Zoe Osterhoff
GER
|Hawaii-S
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Inshallah De Muze \ Vermont
|0
|4
|4
|29.57
|36
|571
|
Julius Ehinger
GER
|Flying Princess 6
- BAD-WÜ
Mare \ Bay \ 2009 \ For Europe \ Chello
|0
|4
|4
|29.86
|37
|653
|
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
|Duco Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Dakar Tn \ Riverman-Isf
|0
|4
|4
|30.33
|38
|530
|
Hanneke Mulderij
NED
|Ice
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Harley \ Lbh Calvados
|0
|4
|4
|32.15
|39
|583
|
Lianne Korevaar
NED
|Diamond For Pleasure
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2008 \ Vaillant \ Sam R
|0
|4
|4
|32.99
|40
|541
|
Henry Vaske
GER
|Sunset Strip 2
- HANN
Gelding \ Black \ 2012 \ Stakkato \ Contendro I
|4
|0
|4
|33.63
|41
|623
|
Pim Mulder
NED
|Ibylle
- KWPN
Mare \ Darkby \ 2013
|4
|0
|4
|33.66
|42
|510
|
Daan van Geel
NED
|Idaloma
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Verdi Tn
|4
|0
|4
|33.79
|43
|538
|
Remco Been
NED
|Bridgetown Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Big Star Jr Kz \ Carolus II
|4
|0
|4
|35.61
|44
|578
|
Auke Feenstra
NED
|Jolineke
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Starpower \ Numero Uno
|4
|4
|8
|29.39
|45
|643
|
Lisa Everts
NED
|Captain Morgan
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2009 \ Carthino Z \ Gragentin
|4
|4
|8
|30.17
|46
|604
|
Jens van Grunsven
NED
|Diarindo Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Black \ 2010 \ Diarado \ Indoctro
|0
|8
|8
|30.59
|47
|566
|
Jasmin Seppälä
FIN
|Jetski E.B.
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Dakar VDL
|4
|4
|8
|34.48
|48
|640
|
Mart Ijland
NED
|Hero
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Cantos \ Bmc Kigali
|4
|4
|8
|34.79
|49
|600
|
Henk Frederiks
NED
|Harm-B
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Eldorado Vd Zeshoek \ Vink Guidam
|8
|0
|8
|34.86
|50
|593
|
Rana Dalenoord
NED
|Waligra H
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2006 \ Diamant De Semilly \ Calido I
|4
|4
|8
|34.94
|51
|525
|
Berber Dijkman
NED
|Imoya Dice
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013
|4
|8
|12
|33.99
|52
|651
|
Folkert Kelderman
NED
|I'mtorius Van De Osseweide
- KWPN
Stallion \ Grey \ 2013 \ Dallas \ Damiro B
|22
|0
|22
|37.47
|53
|656
|
Tom Schellekens
NED
|Infinity
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay (Dark) \ 2013 \ Tangelo Van De Zuuthoeve \ Tygo
|0
|31
|31
|52.90
|588
|
Marcel Kandziora
GER
|Ushuaia De La Roque
- SF
Gelding \ Bay (Bai) \ 2008 \ Kannan \ Reve D'elle
|ELM