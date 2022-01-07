Exloo

S9: Reus Advocaten Prijs

CSI 2* Medium Tour, 1.40m, Two Phase special

Two Phases Special FEI Art. 274.2.5
Jan. 7, 2022, 4:20 p.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR 1st Phase 2nd Phase Total Time
1 617
Conor Drain
IRL
Cristo
500 0 0 0 26.57
2 637
Mark Finnerty
IRL
All Action
400 0 0 0 26.61
3 660
Vincent Geerink
NED
Fifty Fifty
300 0 0 0 26.77
4 521
Bas van der Aa
NED
Hakkinen N
200 0 0 0 26.96
5 626
Philipp Schulze Topphoff
GER
Toxic Boy
125 0 0 0 27.17
5 646
Sander Geerink
NED
Jacobus S
125 0 0 0 27.17
7 581
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Lopez T
80 0 0 0 27.56
8 537
Martine Gramsbergen-Hoekstra
NED
Beat It Gh
60 0 0 0 28.14
9 532
Weite Oldenziel
NED
Ofichem's Finn
60 0 0 0 28.58
10 523
Bas Moerings
NED
Jesther
50 0 0 0 28.63
11 633
Eric Jr van der Vleuten
NED
O'Bailey Vh Brouwershof
50 0 0 0 28.68
12 501
Daniela Theelen
GER
Coupon 6
50 0 0 0 28.80
13 553
Shane Dwan
IRL
Coupe Gold
35 0 0 0 29.21
14 597
Toni Hassmann
GER
Top Gun Sr
35 0 0 0 29.27
15 505
Albert Zoer
NED
Florian
0 0 0 29.68
16 513
Manon van der Sluis
NED
Coco Chanel
0 0 0 30.02
17 564
Pia-Luise Aufrecht-Bruggink
GER
That's Mie Z
0 0 0 31.54
18 529
Celeste van der Poel
NED
Romina L
0 0 0 32.30
19 587
Michael Greeve
NED
Hamilton
0 0 0 32.44
20 555
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
Icoon VDL
0 0 0 32.84
21 621
Pam Nieuwenhuis
NED
Bertha 10
0 0 0 32.93
22 516
Rink-Jan Dijkstra
NED
Ilivia
0 0 0 33.07
23 634
Rianne Visscher
NED
Gegannie
0 0 0 33.39
24 559
Niels Kersten
NED
Diamant Blue Rbf Z
0 0 0 33.53
25 663
Jurre van Bommel
NED
Casus Regere Du Frene
0 0 0 33.66
26 609
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
It's Possible Srk
0 0 0 33.82
27 630
Frank Schuttert
NED
Greatlight VDL
0 0 0 33.90
28 591
Mel Thijssen
NED
Gill
0 0 0 34.24
29 547
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Iago K Zaness
0 0 0 34.47
30
LIVE 		568
Jeroen Dubbeldam
NED
Intertoff
0 0 0 34.52
31 608
Mans Thijssen
NED
Hello
0 0 0 36.05
32 534
Felix Hassmann
GER
Quiwitino Wz
0 4 4 24.90
33 666
Hylke de Jong
NED
Headline
0 4 4 26.81
34 616
Leon Thijssen
NED
Granito Noordenhoek
0 4 4 27.45
35 669
Zoe Osterhoff
GER
Hawaii-S
0 4 4 29.57
36 571
Julius Ehinger
GER
Flying Princess 6
0 4 4 29.86
37 653
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
Duco Z
0 4 4 30.33
38 530
Hanneke Mulderij
NED
Ice
0 4 4 32.15
39 583
Lianne Korevaar
NED
Diamond For Pleasure
0 4 4 32.99
40 541
Henry Vaske
GER
Sunset Strip 2
4 0 4 33.63
41 623
Pim Mulder
NED
Ibylle
4 0 4 33.66
42 510
Daan van Geel
NED
Idaloma
4 0 4 33.79
43 538
Remco Been
NED
Bridgetown Z
4 0 4 35.61
44 578
Auke Feenstra
NED
Jolineke
4 4 8 29.39
45 643
Lisa Everts
NED
Captain Morgan
4 4 8 30.17
46 604
Jens van Grunsven
NED
Diarindo Z
0 8 8 30.59
47 566
Jasmin Seppälä
FIN
Jetski E.B.
4 4 8 34.48
48 640
Mart Ijland
NED
Hero
4 4 8 34.79
49 600
Henk Frederiks
NED
Harm-B
8 0 8 34.86
50 593
Rana Dalenoord
NED
Waligra H
4 4 8 34.94
51 525
Berber Dijkman
NED
Imoya Dice
4 8 12 33.99
52 651
Folkert Kelderman
NED
I'mtorius Van De Osseweide
22 0 22 37.47
53 656
Tom Schellekens
NED
Infinity
0 31 31 52.90
588
Marcel Kandziora
GER
Ushuaia De La Roque
ELM