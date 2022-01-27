S3: Reus Advocatuur Prijs
CSI 1* Big Tour, 1.30m, two phase special
Two Phases Special FEI Art. 274.2.5
Jan. 27, 2022, 2:05 p.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|1st Phase
|2nd Phase
|Total
|Time
|1
|652
|
Willem Verdonk
NED
|Idense
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2013 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Lux Z
|200
|0
|0
|0
|25.93
|2
|501
|
Albert Zoer
NED
|K-Dine
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Grand Slam \ Veron
|160
|0
|0
|0
|26.54
|3
|656
|
Xanne Sluyter
NED
|Iceman
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Canabis Z
|120
|0
|0
|0
|26.80
|4
|571
|
Julian de Boer
NED
|Jappelou Rv
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Montender 2 \ Grand Pilot I
|80
|0
|0
|0
|27.25
|5
|525
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Clementine
- AES
Mare \ Black Bay \ 2015 \ Caretino Gold \ Quintero
|56
|0
|0
|0
|27.49
|6
|508
|
Annelinde Hoving
NED
|Coberlina Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Dark Bay \ 2014 \ Casimo \ Advance
|44
|0
|0
|0
|27.63
|7
|504
|
Anne Bakker
NED
|My Precious Diamond Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Dark Bay \ 2015 \ Mylord Carthago*Hn
|32
|0
|0
|0
|27.79
|8
|547
|
Hanneke Mulderij
NED
|Diesel
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2008 \ Canturano \ Lbh Calvados
|24
|0
|0
|0
|28.06
|9
|603
|
Maud Wiefferink
NED
|Kalie S
- KWPN
Gelding \ Darkbay \ 2015
|24
|0
|0
|0
|28.08
|10
|510
|
Bas van der Aa
NED
|Bruce Springsteen Vdv Z
- ZANG
Stallion \ Grey \ 2014 \ Berlin
|20
|0
|0
|0
|28.15
|11
|597
|
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
|Jappeloup Cooper
- AES
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Casall \ Mr Blue
|20
|0
|0
|0
|28.45
|12
|658
|
Maureen Bonder
NED
|Clindoeil A Mormoulin
- SF
Stallion \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Diamant de Semilly
|20
|0
|0
|0
|28.57
|13
|535
|
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
|Cornet Blue Ps
- OLDBG
Stallion \ Darkbay \ 2013 \ Chacco Blue \ Cornet's Stern
|15
|0
|0
|0
|28.81
|14
|543
|
Gert van den Hof
NED
|Cooper Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2013
|15
|0
|0
|0
|28.92
|15
|592
|
Manon van den Hof
NED
|Holiday Cheer H.
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay (Dark) \ 2012 \ Nabab De Reve \ Mermus R
|15
|0
|0
|0
|29.15
|16
|544
|
Gert van den Hof
NED
|Kaylinn Rock
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Connect \ Indoctro
|15
|0
|0
|0
|29.19
|17
|612
|
Miranda Spronk-Rienties
NED
|Panama Van 'T Roosakker
- BWP
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Echo Van T Spieveld \ Kashmir Van Schuttershof
|15
|0
|0
|0
|29.68
|18
|585
|
Lisa Everts
NED
|Porter Junior Z
- ZANG
Stallion \ Bay \ 2006 \ Porter \ Calvados Iv
|15
|0
|0
|0
|29.93
|19
|661
|
Leontine Bruin
NED
|Pretty Woman Van 'T Paradijs
- BWP
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Vigo D'arsouilles \ Bamako De Muze
|0
|0
|0
|30.01
|20
|540
|
Evi Wiefferink
NED
|Iregina
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2013 \ Elton John \ Quattro
|0
|0
|0
|30.13
|21
|610
|
Michael Greeve
NED
|Keep It Cool Sss
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Corland
|0
|0
|0
|30.54
|22
|580
|
Larissa Bijl
NED
|Inspector
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2013 \ Gentleman \ No Limit
|0
|0
|0
|30.66
|23
|553
|
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
|Jappaloup
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Corporal VDL \ VDL Wittinger
|0
|0
|0
|30.94
|24
|641
|
Tonny Leeuwen
NED
|Jarona
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Etoulon \ Goodtimes
|0
|0
|0
|30.98
|25
|526
|
Daan van Geel
NED
|Kahlua-Carmen
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ F One Usa \ Bacardi VDL
|0
|0
|0
|31.15
|26
|584
|
Lila Dijckmeester
NED
|Jasmijn
- AES
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Caretano \ Bon Ami
|0
|0
|0
|31.33
|27
|512
|
Berber Dijkman
NED
|Koekoek's Cornet
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky
|0
|0
|0
|31.70
|28
|601
|
Mart Ijland
NED
|Kymette E
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Detroit VDL \ Odermus
|0
|0
|0
|32.15
|29
|529
|
Elisabeth Jukema
NED
|Declaration Du Golfe
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Crown Z \ Quidam De Revel
|0
|0
|0
|32.65
|30
|633
|
Stefan Mol
NED
|Kiek Um Is
- KWPN
Gelding \ Darkbay \ 2015 \ Etoulon \ Acorado
|0
|0
|0
|33.28
|31
|546
|
Glenn Knoester
NED
|Jillz E.B.
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Jamal Vd Heffinck \ Lucky Boy
|0
|0
|0
|33.38
|32
|570
|
Julian de Boer
NED
|Creme De La Creme Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Blackybay \ 2015
|0
|0
|0
|33.56
|33
|549
|
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|Monte Carlos
Gelding \ bay \ 2013 \ Temple Claudius \ Caesar van de Helle
|0
|0
|0
|33.74
|34
|621
|
Rene Dittmer
GER
|Grardje
- AES
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Genius \ Heartbreaker
|0
|0
|0
|34.46
|35
|589
|
Maaike Ten Berg-Bijlsma
NED
|Godess Hero Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Glasgow W vh Merelsnest \ Heartbreaker
|0
|0
|0
|35.31
|36
|507
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|Ubrisco
- HOLST
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Uriko
|0
|0
|0
|35.41
|37
|569
|
Joyce van de Kuilen
NED
|Number One-P Van Het Scheack
- BWP
Gelding \ Darkbay \ 2015 \ Numero Uno
|0
|0
|0
|35.65
|38
|625
|
Rink-Jan Dijkstra
NED
|Kincsem
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2015 \ Carrera VDL
|0
|0
|0
|35.69
|39
|629
|
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
|Fadograaf
- KWPN
Gelding \ Black \ 2010 \ Vigaro \ Quasimodo Z
|0
|0
|0
|35.76
|40
|573
|
Jurre van Bommel
NED
|It's Me B
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2013
|0
|0
|0
|35.83
|41
|657
|
Zoe Osterhoff
GER
|Jaguar King Wd
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Zirocco Blue VDL \ Vrh Toulon
|0
|0
|0
|36.36
|42
|502
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|Jucatan VDL
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Carrera VDL \ Mr Blue
|0
|0
|0
|36.51
|43
|511
|
Berber Dijkman
NED
|Don Perron
- AES
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ I.Denzel V.H Meulenhof
|0
|0
|0
|36.56
|44
|651
|
Willem Greve
NED
|Kandersteg W
- KWPN
Gelding \ chestnut \ 2015 \ Baloubet Du Rouet
|0
|0
|0
|36.84
|45
|587
|
Luke Hill
GBR
|VDL Kelton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Bubalu VDL \ Corland
|0
|0
|0
|37.35
|46
|515
|
Brayen Brata-Coolen
INA
|Castello H
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Casall \ Corofino 2
|0
|0
|0
|38.80
|47
|576
|
Kiefer Dawson Stanley
IRL
|Jumping Jack Van De Kalevallei
- SBS
Gelding \ Darkbay \ 2015
|0
|0
|0
|38.86
|48
|596
|
Marc Houtzager
NED
|Cabelensky Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Harley VDL
|0
|0
|0
|39.30
|49
|563
|
John Steeghs
NED
|Jardin
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2014 \ Etoulon \ Vigo D Arsouilles Stx
|0
|4
|4
|27.57
|50
|550
|
Henry Vaske
GER
|Don Haifa
- WESTF
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014
|0
|4
|4
|29.01
|51
|590
|
Madée Schuttenbeld
NED
|Piccolo R
- CDE
Gelding \ Bay \ 2008 \ Centauer Z \ Avontuur
|0
|4
|4
|29.04
|52
|506
|
Anne Bakker
NED
|Harm-B
- KWPN
Gelding \ bay \ 2012 \ Eldorado Vd Zeshoek \ Vink Guidam
|0
|4
|4
|29.50
|53
|646
|
Wesley de Boer
NED
|Kaphira
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Corland
|4
|0
|4
|32.49
|54
|524
|
Conan Wright
IRL
|Kannascha
- KWPN
Mare \ Blackbay \ 2015 \ Kannan \ Lux Z
|0
|4
|4
|32.82
|55
|662
|
Daan van Geel
NED
|Kedgwick
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015 \ Bamako De Muze \ Lux Z
|0
|4
|4
|33.20
|56
|617
|
Piet Raijmakers Jr
NED
|Jadzia
- KWPN
Mare \ bay \ 2014 \ Van Schijndel’S Rascin \ Vittorio
|4
|0
|4
|33.41
|57
|607
|
Max van de Poll
NED
|Iscayo
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Biscayo \ Koriander
|0
|4
|4
|36.54
|58
|575
|
Kelly van Wijk
NED
|Tiptopv/h Schaeck
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Taloubet \ Erco Van 'T Roosakker
|4
|0
|4
|37.88
|59
|636
|
Suzanne Tepper
NED
|Lhynara
- HOLST
Mare \ Bay \ 2015 \ Lyjanero \ Diarado
|0
|5
|5
|40.76
|60
|598
|
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
|Kikkuris Cooper
- AES
Stallion \ Bay \ 2015 \ Caretino 2 \ Tadmus
|0
|8
|8
|29.61
|61
|582
|
Larissa Bijl
NED
|Kaziva
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2015 \ Don't Touch It M \ No Limit
|8
|0
|8
|35.80
|62
|578
|
Kim Tebbertman
NED
|Jaisbanta
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2014
|4
|4
|8
|37.80
|63
|579
|
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
|Exploit Go
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2009 \ Lupicor \ Indoctro
|4
|4
|8
|37.86
|64
|565
|
Jordy Wilken
NED
|Burry Spirit
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2006 \ Casco 4 \ Indoctro
|8
|1
|9
|40.92
|65
|530
|
Elisabeth Jukema
NED
|Nelleke Van De Meilegem Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Nabab De Reve \ Skippy II
|4
|8
|12
|34.40
|66
|594
|
Manon van der Sluis
NED
|Kornet D'amour Vvd
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Indoctro
|4
|8
|12
|36.24
|67
|634
|
Stefan Mol
NED
|Karina J.W.B.
- KWPN
Mare \ Blackbay \ 2015
|18
|0
|18
|34.99
|68
|627
|
Robbin Robijn
NED
|Glenn
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Kojak \ Pacific
|0
|19
|19
|54.49
|69
|554
|
Isabel Starke
AUT
|Quentin Tarantino 19
Gelding \ dark Bay \ 2014 \ Question d'Honneur B \ Quadrigus M
|8
|14
|22
|41.86
|70
|618
|
Quinten ter Harmsel
NED
|Unicstar De Courcy
- SF
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2008 \ Kashmir Van Schuttershof \ Bacus De Nouvolieu
|0
|22
|22
|53.70
|71
|593
|
Manon van der Sluis
NED
|Hero
- WESTF
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ Mylord Carthago*Hn \ Lordano 7
|ELM