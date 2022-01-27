CSI Exloo

S3: Reus Advocatuur Prijs

CSI 1* Big Tour, 1.30m, two phase special

Two Phases Special FEI Art. 274.2.5
Jan. 27, 2022, 2:05 p.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR 1st Phase 2nd Phase Total Time
1 652
Willem Verdonk
NED
Idense
200 0 0 0 25.93
2 501
Albert Zoer
NED
K-Dine
160 0 0 0 26.54
3 656
Xanne Sluyter
NED
Iceman
120 0 0 0 26.80
4 571
Julian de Boer
NED
Jappelou Rv
80 0 0 0 27.25
5 525
Conor Drain
IRL
Clementine
56 0 0 0 27.49
6 508
Annelinde Hoving
NED
Coberlina Z
44 0 0 0 27.63
7 504
Anne Bakker
NED
My Precious Diamond Z
32 0 0 0 27.79
8 547
Hanneke Mulderij
NED
Diesel
24 0 0 0 28.06
9 603
Maud Wiefferink
NED
Kalie S
24 0 0 0 28.08
10 510
Bas van der Aa
NED
Bruce Springsteen Vdv Z
20 0 0 0 28.15
11 597
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
Jappeloup Cooper
20 0 0 0 28.45
12 658
Maureen Bonder
NED
Clindoeil A Mormoulin
20 0 0 0 28.57
13 535
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
Cornet Blue Ps
15 0 0 0 28.81
14 543
Gert van den Hof
NED
Cooper Z
15 0 0 0 28.92
15 592
Manon van den Hof
NED
Holiday Cheer H.
15 0 0 0 29.15
16 544
Gert van den Hof
NED
Kaylinn Rock
15 0 0 0 29.19
17 612
Miranda Spronk-Rienties
NED
Panama Van 'T Roosakker
15 0 0 0 29.68
18 585
Lisa Everts
NED
Porter Junior Z
15 0 0 0 29.93
19 661
Leontine Bruin
NED
Pretty Woman Van 'T Paradijs
0 0 0 30.01
20 540
Evi Wiefferink
NED
Iregina
0 0 0 30.13
21 610
Michael Greeve
NED
Keep It Cool Sss
0 0 0 30.54
22 580
Larissa Bijl
NED
Inspector
0 0 0 30.66
23 553
Hessel Hoekstra
NED
Jappaloup
0 0 0 30.94
24 641
Tonny Leeuwen
NED
Jarona
0 0 0 30.98
25 526
Daan van Geel
NED
Kahlua-Carmen
0 0 0 31.15
26 584
Lila Dijckmeester
NED
Jasmijn
0 0 0 31.33
27 512
Berber Dijkman
NED
Koekoek's Cornet
0 0 0 31.70
28 601
Mart Ijland
NED
Kymette E
0 0 0 32.15
29 529
Elisabeth Jukema
NED
Declaration Du Golfe
0 0 0 32.65
30 633
Stefan Mol
NED
Kiek Um Is
0 0 0 33.28
31 546
Glenn Knoester
NED
Jillz E.B.
0 0 0 33.38
32 570
Julian de Boer
NED
Creme De La Creme Z
0 0 0 33.56
33 549
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Monte Carlos
0 0 0 33.74
34 621
Rene Dittmer
GER
Grardje
0 0 0 34.46
35 589
Maaike Ten Berg-Bijlsma
NED
Godess Hero Z
0 0 0 35.31
36 507
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Ubrisco
0 0 0 35.41
37 569
Joyce van de Kuilen
NED
Number One-P Van Het Scheack
0 0 0 35.65
38 625
Rink-Jan Dijkstra
NED
Kincsem
0 0 0 35.69
39 629
Sally Hopkinson
GBR
Fadograaf
0 0 0 35.76
40
Jurre van Bommel
NED
It's Me B
0 0 0 35.83
41 657
Zoe Osterhoff
GER
Jaguar King Wd
0 0 0 36.36
42 502
Alex David Gill
GBR
Jucatan VDL
0 0 0 36.51
43 511
Berber Dijkman
NED
Don Perron
0 0 0 36.56
44 651
Willem Greve
NED
Kandersteg W
0 0 0 36.84
45 587
Luke Hill
GBR
VDL Kelton
0 0 0 37.35
46 515
Brayen Brata-Coolen
INA
Castello H
0 0 0 38.80
47 576
Kiefer Dawson Stanley
IRL
Jumping Jack Van De Kalevallei
0 0 0 38.86
48 596
Marc Houtzager
NED
Cabelensky Z
0 0 0 39.30
49 563
John Steeghs
NED
Jardin
0 4 4 27.57
50 550
Henry Vaske
GER
Don Haifa
0 4 4 29.01
51 590
Madée Schuttenbeld
NED
Piccolo R
0 4 4 29.04
52 506
Anne Bakker
NED
Harm-B
0 4 4 29.50
53 646
Wesley de Boer
NED
Kaphira
4 0 4 32.49
54 524
Conan Wright
IRL
Kannascha
0 4 4 32.82
55 662
Daan van Geel
NED
Kedgwick
0 4 4 33.20
56 617
Piet Raijmakers Jr
NED
Jadzia
4 0 4 33.41
57 607
Max van de Poll
NED
Iscayo
0 4 4 36.54
58 575
Kelly van Wijk
NED
Tiptopv/h Schaeck
4 0 4 37.88
59 636
Suzanne Tepper
NED
Lhynara
0 5 5 40.76
60 598
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
Kikkuris Cooper
0 8 8 29.61
61 582
Larissa Bijl
NED
Kaziva
8 0 8 35.80
62 578
Kim Tebbertman
NED
Jaisbanta
4 4 8 37.80
63 579
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
Exploit Go
4 4 8 37.86
64 565
Jordy Wilken
NED
Burry Spirit
8 1 9 40.92
65 530
Elisabeth Jukema
NED
Nelleke Van De Meilegem Z
4 8 12 34.40
66 594
Manon van der Sluis
NED
Kornet D'amour Vvd
4 8 12 36.24
67 634
Stefan Mol
NED
Karina J.W.B.
18 0 18 34.99
68 627
Robbin Robijn
NED
Glenn
0 19 19 54.49
69 554
Isabel Starke
AUT
Quentin Tarantino 19
8 14 22 41.86
70 618
Quinten ter Harmsel
NED
Unicstar De Courcy
0 22 22 53.70
71 593
Manon van der Sluis
NED
Hero
