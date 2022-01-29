S12: Plospan & Ronnie Aalders Houtvezel
CSI 2* Small Tour, 1.35m, against the clock
Table A: Against the Clock FEI Art. 238.2.1a
Jan. 29, 2022, 12:15 p.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|Faults
|Time
|1
|40
|
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
|Identiek
- KWPN
Gelding \ grey \ 2013 \ Corland \ Kigali
|375
|0
|55.18
|2
|86
|
Lisa Broekert
NED
|I Am Elrite
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Harley
|300
|0
|56.88
|3
|36
|
Eric Ten Cate
NED
|Indendo
- KWPN
Gelding \ Dark Bay \ 2013 \ Q.Breitling Ls \ Sam R
|225
|0
|57.04
|4
|98
|
Max van de Poll
NED
|Copina
- HANN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013
|150
|0
|57.86
|5
|21
|
Brayen Brata-Coolen
INA
|Aragon Floyd
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2010 \ Canturano
|105
|0
|58.01
|6
|57
|
Ida Lindblom
FIN
|Gerton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2011 \ Ukato
|82.50
|0
|59.96
|7
|50
|
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|Hisinia Vd Wolfsakker Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Hos D'o \ Bollvorm’S Libero H
|60
|0
|60.85
|8
|12
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|Quinn
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014
|45
|0
|64.00
|9
|119
|
Wesley de Boer
NED
|Daily Mail
- HOLST
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Diamant De Semilly \ Casall
|45
|0
|65.66
|10
|77
|
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
|Jubel Es
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Harley \ Bollvorm's Lauriston
|37.50
|0
|66.91
|11
|15
|
Anthony Philippaerts
BEL
|Orchidee Van Dorperheide
- BWP
Mare \ Bay \ 2014 \ Elvis Ter Putte \ Calypso D'herbiers
|37.50
|2
|70.01
|12
|83
|
Linda Portychova
CZE
|Gladiator
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2011 \ Spartacus Tn \ Concorde
|37.50
|4
|58.60
|13
|6
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|Cohinoor VDL
- HANN
Stallion \ Grey \ 2012 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Stakkato
|4
|60.43
|14
LIVE
|78
|
Larissa Bijl
NED
|Kadiva
- KWPN
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2015 \ Marius Claudius \ No Limit
|4
|61.62
|15
|96
|
Mart Ijland
NED
|It's A Dream Vg
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Air Jordan Z \ Andiamo
|4
|63.11
|16
|45
|
Geert-Jan Boer
NED
|Kensi M
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015
|4
|63.54
|17
|73
|
Jurre van Bommel
NED
|Jelle-S
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Bernini \ Cardento
|4
|65.24
|18
|94
|
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
|Jason Brown
- KWPN
Stallion \ Black/Bay \ 2014 \ Starpower
|4
|65.63
|19
|61
|
Jens van Grunsven
NED
|Impossant Cl
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Etoulon \ Indoctro
|4
|68.05
|20
|1
|
Albert Zoer
NED
|Jackpot
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Heartbreaker
|4
|68.99
|21
|106
|
Piet Raijmakers Jr
NED
|Haya
- KWPN
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2012 \ Berlin \ Quidam De Revel
|8
|55.92
|22
|27
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Dialetto Ps
- OS
Gelding \ Bay \ 2011 \ Diarado
|8
|56.84
|23
|100
|
Nick Posthumus
NED
|Evaniki
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2009
|8
|63.09
|24
|74
|
Kelly van Wijk
NED
|Fantast
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2005 \ Vigo D'arsouilles \ Hardi
|8
|63.35
|25
|109
|
Rink-Jan Dijkstra
NED
|Casanova Style Vk Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Cyrano Vdv \ Carolus II
|8
|65.11
|26
|67
|
Jordy Wilken
NED
|Robje
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Corland
|8
|67.22
|27
|91
|
Marc Houtzager
NED
|Zidane 7
- HANN
Gelding \ Bay (Dark) \ 2014 \ Zinedine \ Quintender
|8
|76.25
|28
|111
|
Sophie Dalm
IRL
|Gutascha
- KWPN
Mare \ Dark Bay \ 2011 \ Lux Z \ Indoctro
|12
|61.29
|29
|116
|
Thijs Machielsen
NED
|Ireuza
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Numero Uno \ Heartbreaker
|12
|64.09
|30
|9
|
Anne Bakker
NED
|Habab
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Nabab De Reve \ Lancelot
|17
|77.33
|52
|
Henry Vaske
GER
|Angelina - T
- OS
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2013 \ Armitage 2 \ Contendro I
|ELM
|64
|
John Steeghs
NED
|Monty Vd Withoeve
- BWP
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Enrico Vd Withoeve \ Major De La Cour
|ELM