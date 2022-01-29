CSI Exloo

S12: Plospan & Ronnie Aalders Houtvezel

CSI 2* Small Tour, 1.35m, against the clock

Table A: Against the Clock FEI Art. 238.2.1a
Jan. 29, 2022, 12:15 p.m.
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR Faults Time
1 40
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
Identiek
375 0 55.18
2 86
Lisa Broekert
NED
I Am Elrite
300 0 56.88
3 36
Eric Ten Cate
NED
Indendo
225 0 57.04
4 98
Max van de Poll
NED
Copina
150 0 57.86
5 21
Brayen Brata-Coolen
INA
Aragon Floyd
105 0 58.01
6 57
Ida Lindblom
FIN
Gerton
82.50 0 59.96
7 50
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Hisinia Vd Wolfsakker Z
60 0 60.85
8 12
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Quinn
45 0 64.00
9 119
Wesley de Boer
NED
Daily Mail
45 0 65.66
10 77
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
Jubel Es
37.50 0 66.91
11 15
Anthony Philippaerts
BEL
Orchidee Van Dorperheide
37.50 2 70.01
12 83
Linda Portychova
CZE
Gladiator
37.50 4 58.60
13 6
Alex David Gill
GBR
Cohinoor VDL
4 60.43
78
Larissa Bijl
NED
Kadiva
4 61.62
15 96
Mart Ijland
NED
It's A Dream Vg
4 63.11
16 45
Geert-Jan Boer
NED
Kensi M
4 63.54
17 73
Jurre van Bommel
NED
Jelle-S
4 65.24
18 94
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
Jason Brown
4 65.63
19 61
Jens van Grunsven
NED
Impossant Cl
4 68.05
20 1
Albert Zoer
NED
Jackpot
4 68.99
21 106
Piet Raijmakers Jr
NED
Haya
8 55.92
22 27
Conor Drain
IRL
Dialetto Ps
8 56.84
23 100
Nick Posthumus
NED
Evaniki
8 63.09
24 74
Kelly van Wijk
NED
Fantast
8 63.35
25 109
Rink-Jan Dijkstra
NED
Casanova Style Vk Z
8 65.11
26 67
Jordy Wilken
NED
Robje
8 67.22
27 91
Marc Houtzager
NED
Zidane 7
8 76.25
28 111
Sophie Dalm
IRL
Gutascha
12 61.29
29 116
Thijs Machielsen
NED
Ireuza
12 64.09
30 9
Anne Bakker
NED
Habab
17 77.33
52
Henry Vaske
GER
Angelina - T
ELM
64
John Steeghs
NED
Monty Vd Withoeve
ELM