CSI Exloo

S16: European Lease Company Prijs

CSI 2* Finale Small Tour, 1.35m, two phase special

Two Phases Special FEI Art. 274.2.5
Jan. 30, 2022, 9:30 a.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR 1st Phase 2nd Phase Total Time
1 106
Piet Raijmakers Jr
NED
Haya
500 0 0 0 23.77
2 64
John Steeghs
NED
Monty Vd Withoeve
400 0 0 0 24.82
3 6
Alex David Gill
GBR
Cohinoor VDL
300 0 0 0 25.65
4 36
Eric Ten Cate
NED
Indendo
200 0 0 0 25.99
5 83
Linda Portychova
CZE
Gladiator
140 0 0 0 26.03
6 1
Albert Zoer
NED
Jackpot
110 0 0 0 26.06
7 100
Nick Posthumus
NED
Evaniki
80 0 0 0 28.36
8 28
Conor Drain
IRL
Louis Vuitton Vd Wouwerse Veld
60 0 0 0 28.76
9 13
Anthony Philippaerts
BEL
Ginger Ale
60 0 0 0 29.21
10 57
Ida Lindblom
FIN
Gerton
50 0 0 0 29.61
11 50
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Hisinia Vd Wolfsakker Z
50 0 0 0 30.55
12 77
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
Jubel Es
50 0 0 0 31.63
13 61
Jens van Grunsven
NED
Impossant Cl
0 0 0 31.99
14 40
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
Identiek
0 4 4 25.67
15 18
Bas van der Aa
NED
Shanroe Barney
0 4 4 25.68
16 45
Geert-Jan Boer
NED
Kensi M
0 4 4 26.94
17 112
Sophie Dalm
IRL
Guilietta
0 4 4 27.49
18 109
Rink-Jan Dijkstra
NED
Casanova Style Vk Z
0 4 4 28.09
19 98
Max van de Poll
NED
Copina
0 4 4 28.22
20 52
Henry Vaske
GER
Angelina - T
4 0 4 29.37
20 94
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
Jason Brown
0 4 4 29.37
22 96
Mart Ijland
NED
It's A Dream Vg
4 0 4 30.45
23 74
Kelly van Wijk
NED
Fantast
0 4 4 30.74
24 73
Jurre van Bommel
NED
Jelle-S
0 4 4 31.40
25 111
Sophie Dalm
IRL
Gutascha
4 0 4 31.45
26 12
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Quinn
0 4 4 32.38
27 78
Larissa Bijl
NED
Kadiva
0 4 4 32.44
28 116
Thijs Machielsen
NED
Ireuza
4 4 8 30.35
29 67
Jordy Wilken
NED
Robje
8 0 8 32.33
30 9
Anne Bakker
NED
Habab
ELM