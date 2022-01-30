S16: European Lease Company Prijs
CSI 2* Finale Small Tour, 1.35m, two phase special
Two Phases Special FEI Art. 274.2.5
Jan. 30, 2022, 9:30 a.m.
|Rank
|Nr.
|Rider
Owner / Breeder
Horse
|Horse
Sex \ Color \ Born \ Sire \ Siredam \ Dam
|EUR
|1st Phase
|2nd Phase
|Total
|Time
|1
|106
|
Piet Raijmakers Jr
NED
|Haya
- KWPN
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2012 \ Berlin \ Quidam De Revel
|500
|0
|0
|0
|23.77
|2
|64
|
John Steeghs
NED
|Monty Vd Withoeve
- BWP
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Enrico Vd Withoeve \ Major De La Cour
|400
|0
|0
|0
|24.82
|3
|6
|
Alex David Gill
GBR
|Cohinoor VDL
- HANN
Stallion \ Grey \ 2012 \ Cornet Obolensky \ Stakkato
|300
|0
|0
|0
|25.65
|4
|36
|
Eric Ten Cate
NED
|Indendo
- KWPN
Gelding \ Dark Bay \ 2013 \ Q.Breitling Ls \ Sam R
|200
|0
|0
|0
|25.99
|5
|83
|
Linda Portychova
CZE
|Gladiator
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2011 \ Spartacus Tn \ Concorde
|140
|0
|0
|0
|26.03
|6
|1
|
Albert Zoer
NED
|Jackpot
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Heartbreaker
|110
|0
|0
|0
|26.06
|7
|100
|
Nick Posthumus
NED
|Evaniki
- KWPN
Mare \ Grey \ 2009
|80
|0
|0
|0
|28.36
|8
|28
|
Conor Drain
IRL
|Louis Vuitton Vd Wouwerse Veld
- BWP
Stallion \ Bay \ 2011 \ Thunder Vd Zuuthoeve \ Chatman
|60
|0
|0
|0
|28.76
|9
|13
|
Anthony Philippaerts
BEL
|Ginger Ale
- HOLST
Mare \ Grey \ 2014 \ Mylord Carthago*Hn \ Diarado
|60
|0
|0
|0
|29.21
|10
|57
|
Ida Lindblom
FIN
|Gerton
- KWPN
Gelding \ Chestnut \ 2011 \ Ukato
|50
|0
|0
|0
|29.61
|11
|50
|
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|Hisinia Vd Wolfsakker Z
- ZANG
Mare \ Bay \ 2012 \ Hos D'o \ Bollvorm’S Libero H
|50
|0
|0
|0
|30.55
|12
|77
|
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
|Jubel Es
- KWPN
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014 \ Harley \ Bollvorm's Lauriston
|50
|0
|0
|0
|31.63
|13
|61
|
Jens van Grunsven
NED
|Impossant Cl
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Etoulon \ Indoctro
|0
|0
|0
|31.99
|14
|40
|
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
|Identiek
- KWPN
Gelding \ grey \ 2013 \ Corland \ Kigali
|0
|4
|4
|25.67
|15
|18
|
Bas van der Aa
NED
|Shanroe Barney
- AES
Gelding \ Bay \ 2013 \ Dallas \ Elcaro
|0
|4
|4
|25.68
|16
|45
|
Geert-Jan Boer
NED
|Kensi M
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2015
|0
|4
|4
|26.94
|17
|112
|
Sophie Dalm
IRL
|Guilietta
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2011 \ Clinton \ Cartani 4
|0
|4
|4
|27.49
|18
|109
|
Rink-Jan Dijkstra
NED
|Casanova Style Vk Z
- ZANG
Gelding \ Bay \ 2014 \ Cyrano Vdv \ Carolus II
|0
|4
|4
|28.09
|19
|98
|
Max van de Poll
NED
|Copina
- HANN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013
|0
|4
|4
|28.22
|20
|52
|
Henry Vaske
GER
|Angelina - T
- OS
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2013 \ Armitage 2 \ Contendro I
|4
|0
|4
|29.37
|20
|94
|
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
|Jason Brown
- KWPN
Stallion \ Black/Bay \ 2014 \ Starpower
|0
|4
|4
|29.37
|22
|96
|
Mart Ijland
NED
|It's A Dream Vg
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Air Jordan Z \ Andiamo
|4
|0
|4
|30.45
|23
|74
|
Kelly van Wijk
NED
|Fantast
- BWP
Gelding \ Bay \ 2005 \ Vigo D'arsouilles \ Hardi
|0
|4
|4
|30.74
|24
|73
|
Jurre van Bommel
NED
|Jelle-S
- KWPN
Gelding \ Grey \ 2014 \ Bernini \ Cardento
|0
|4
|4
|31.40
|25
|111
|
Sophie Dalm
IRL
|Gutascha
- KWPN
Mare \ Dark Bay \ 2011 \ Lux Z \ Indoctro
|4
|0
|4
|31.45
|26
|12
|
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
|Quinn
Stallion \ Bay \ 2014
|0
|4
|4
|32.38
|27
|78
|
Larissa Bijl
NED
|Kadiva
- KWPN
Mare \ Darkbay \ 2015 \ Marius Claudius \ No Limit
|0
|4
|4
|32.44
|28
|116
|
Thijs Machielsen
NED
|Ireuza
- KWPN
Mare \ Bay \ 2013 \ Numero Uno \ Heartbreaker
|4
|4
|8
|30.35
|29
|67
|
Jordy Wilken
NED
|Robje
- KWPN
Gelding \ Bay \ 2012 \ VDL Zirocco Blue \ Corland
|8
|0
|8
|32.33
|30
|9
|
Anne Bakker
NED
|Habab
- KWPN
Mare \ Chestnut \ 2012 \ Nabab De Reve \ Lancelot
|ELM