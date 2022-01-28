CSI Exloo

S6: Bakker Bart & Eemsned Prijs

CSI 2* Small Tour, 1.30/1.35m, two phase special

Two Phases Special FEI Art. 274.2.5
Jan. 28, 2022, 11:30 a.m.
Schedule
Rank Nr. Rider
Horse
 EUR 1st Phase 2nd Phase Total Time
1 106
Piet Raijmakers Jr
NED
Haya
375 0 0 0 28.23
2 64
John Steeghs
NED
Monty Vd Withoeve
300 0 0 0 28.48
3 109
Rink-Jan Dijkstra
NED
Casanova Style Vk Z
225 0 0 0 28.59
4 1
Albert Zoer
NED
Jackpot
150 0 0 0 28.81
5 40
Ernesto Canseco
MEX
Identiek
105 0 0 0 29.01
6 119
Wesley de Boer
NED
Daily Mail
82.50 0 0 0 32.11
7 6
Alex David Gill
GBR
Cohinoor VDL
60 0 0 0 32.80
8 94
Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
Jason Brown
45 0 0 0 33.80
9 116
Thijs Machielsen
NED
Ireuza
45 0 0 0 34.04
10 73
Jurre van Bommel
NED
Jelle-S
37.50 0 0 0 34.20
11 96
Mart Ijland
NED
It's A Dream Vg
37.50 0 0 0 34.53
12
LIVE 		28
Conor Drain
IRL
Louis Vuitton Vd Wouwerse Veld
37.50 0 0 0 34.99
13 124
Zoe Osterhoff
GER
It's A Miracle
0 0 0 36.83
14 61
Jens van Grunsven
NED
Impossant Cl
0 0 0 36.98
15 77
Kim Hoogenraat
NED
Jubel Es
0 1 1 37.15
16 13
Anthony Philippaerts
BEL
Ginger Ale
1 2 3 38.92
17 83
Linda Portychova
CZE
Gladiator
0 4 4 29.48
18 52
Henry Vaske
GER
Angelina - T
0 4 4 30.08
19 50
Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
Hisinia Vd Wolfsakker Z
0 4 4 30.38
20 78
Larissa Bijl
NED
Kadiva
0 4 4 32.00
21 36
Eric Ten Cate
NED
Indendo
0 4 4 33.20
22 98
Max van de Poll
NED
Copina
0 4 4 33.54
23 12
Annelies Vorsselmans
BEL
Quinn
0 4 4 34.61
24 9
Anne Bakker
NED
Habab
4 0 4 35.57
25 18
Bas van der Aa
NED
Shanroe Barney
0 8 8 27.00
26 100
Nick Posthumus
NED
Evaniki
0 8 8 32.40
27 111
Sophie Dalm
IRL
Gutascha
5 4 9 40.22
28 45
Geert-Jan Boer
NED
Kensi M
8 4 12 35.83
29 91
Marc Houtzager
NED
Zidane 7
3 9 12 41.86
30 108
Rene Dittmer
GER
Farrero
4 8 12 44.16
31 57
Ida Lindblom
FIN
Gerton
17 0 17 34.34
32 67
Jordy Wilken
NED
Robje
19 5 24 37.85
74
Kelly van Wijk
NED
Fantast
ELM
58
Isabel Starke
AUT
Liam 12
WD